Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on wildfires in the Northwest Territories:

“Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories.

“We are working actively with the Northwest Territories and western provinces to provide all the support we can.

“We will provide further details as they are confirmed.

“Canadians stand together in hard times and B.C. is ready to help the people of the Northwest Territories, just as other provinces have assisted us in times of need.”