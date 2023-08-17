Top Bands Matchbox Twenty & Goo Goo Dolls working with Exciting Music Tech Company: VNUE, Inc (Stock Symbol: VNUE) $VNUE

Share This Article

News Provided By

STOCK SYMBOL: $VNUE $VNUE and Matchbox 20 $VNUE Matchbox 20 Tour $VNUE SoundStr $VNUE Alter Bridge

Exciting Music Tech Company Ramping Up Marketing Options for Top Bands; Matchbox Twenty & Goo Goo Dolls Musician: VNUE, Inc., (Stock Symbol: VNUE)

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

Our operating loss narrowed significantly during our first quarter compared to last year. I'm very happy to report that our initiatives that we've undertaken are starting to have a positive impact” — Zack Bair, VNUE Chairman and CEO