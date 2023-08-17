America’s Polarized Politics are Causing Potential Trouble for 20% Top Fortune 500 Consumer Brands
New Report from Engagement Labs Measures Relationship Between Political Affiliation and Consumer Sentiment for Fortune 500 Brands
In today's politically charged landscape, understanding the impact of political polarization on consumer conversations is paramount for marketers and business leaders of Fortune 500 brands.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Republican candidates take the stage for the first debate of the 2024 Presidential Election cycle, Engagement Labs unveils a new report that reveals the extent to which polarized politics in America are impacting major consumer brands, creating a new challenge for brand marketers eager to attract consumers across the political spectrum.
Based on consumer conversation data for nearly 500 brands, the report finds that consumer conversations relating to more than a fifth (23%) of brands are polarized between Republicans and Democrats. The new report is timely, coming in the wake of a politically controversial video featuring a trans influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, which provoked boycotts and outrage on social media. After Bud Light lost its first-place ranking in the beer market, the brand’s parent company, AB InBev, placed members of its marketing team on leave and revamped its marketing.
The Engagement Labs report, “Brand Marketing Amid Political Polarization,” draws on consumer conversation data collected by the company's award-winning, patented TotalSocial® platform that has been shown to be a powerful driver of consumer purchases.
The study reports that over the last two years, many brands earn equal sentiment among Republicans and Democrats, including Coca-Cola, which has a highly positive net sentiment score of 64 among both Republicans and Democrats, meaning conversations are 64 points more positive than negative for Coca-Cola. Other brands earning equal scores among Democrats and Republicans include Lay’s Chips (+73), Chipotle (+62), Chevrolet (+48), and Gucci (+33).
However, conversations are politically polarized for about 23% of major brands. These include DiGiorno, Vanguard, and Moderna that are much more positive among Democrats than Republicans, and Olive Garden, Holiday Inn, and Fox News that are much more positive among Republicans than Democrats. The study provides a depth and breadth of data across many other key demographics, media usage and lifestyle categories providing compelling cross sections of insight.
The charts below reveal 40 of the brands with the largest gaps between Republicans and Democrats. The full report includes data for nearly 500 brands.
Republican Sentiment Much Higher than Democrats
(20 Brands with Largest Gaps; Ranked by Republicans Score)
Brand Democrats Republicans Point Difference
Kirkland 68 92 +24
Shein 47 80 +34
Olive Garden 55 80 +25
Jif Peanut Butter 56 80 +24
Swiffer 54 78 +24
Hobby Lobby 50 73 +23
Trivago 38 70 +31
Red Lobster 40 67 +27
Barefoot Wine 38 64 +25
World Cup 38 62 +24
Cincinnati Bengals 28 58 +30
Holiday Inn 35 58 +23
Ajax 28 54 +26
Mazda 16 47 +31
Chicago Cubs 5 36 +31
DirecTV 1 32 +31
Fox News -26 26 +52
Pittsburgh Steelers -6 23 +30
Las Vegas Raiders -9 21 +30
Detroit Lions -33 15 +48
Source: Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial, July 2021 – June 2023
Democratic Sentiment Much Higher than Republican
(20 Brands with Largest Gaps; Ranked by Democrats Score)
Brand Republicans Democrats Point Difference
DiGiorno 58 85 +27
Vanguard 54 82 +28
Meijer 41 78 +37
Silk Soymilk 34 74 +41
Giant Food 43 71 +28
Del Taco 37 68 +31
NFL Network 22 57 +35
American Family 19 55 +36
Fortnite 22 54 +32
TracFone 23 50 +26
Moderna -39 48 +87
CBS 19 47 +28
Pfizer -29 43 +72
San Francisco 49ers -3 39 +41
Venmo 8 39 +32
ObamaCare -32 38 +70
Kaiser Permanente 8 35 +27
CNN -54 17 +71
Green Bay Packers -13 17 +30
Bitcoin -15 13 +28
Source: Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial, July 2021 – June 2023
The full report, “Brand Marketing Amid Political Polarization” is available for download at https://go.engagementlabs.com/en-us/brands-amid-political-polarization.
