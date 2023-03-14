America’s Most Loved Brands Topped by Beauty and Personal Care Brands, According to Consumer Study by Engagement Labs
Trader Joe's and LEGO Leads for Offline, While American Family and Lush Rank Highest for Online Positivity. Charles Schwab and Sam's Club Show Most Improvement
The Engagement Labs' TotalSocial Most Loved Brands this year showcase the enduring, strong emotional bond between consumers and the brands they love.”NEW YORK, NY, US, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engagement Labs released its sixth annual ranking of America’s “most loved” brands. Trader Joe’s, the American grocery store, ranks first while LEGO, the iconic toy manufacturer, moved up to the second top spot of the list of brands most positively talked about in offline conversations, ahead of more than 650 brands across all consumer categories.
Meanwhile, American Family Insurance holds the top position for the most loved brands in online talk, while Lush moved to the number two spot.
“The TotalSocial Most Loved Brands this year showcase the enduring, strong emotional bond between consumers and the brands they love. Consumers are passionate about brands, and this generates brand talk. Our TotalSocial data reveals the importance of earning positive talk and recommendations from consumers goes beyond connecting with them and delivering great experiences – brands that deliver become beloved,” said Steven M Brown, president of Engagement Labs. “Our work with Fortune 500 brands has consistently emphasized the importance of cultivating brand love to maximize marketing ROI, and this focus will continue throughout 2023.”
• Trader Joe’s is a consistent winner on the TotalSocial Most Loved Brand awards with a sentiment score of 91 and the retailer enjoys a significant competitive advantage. Other supermarkets lag behind at quite a distance earning scores well below Trader Joe’s, including H-E-B (77), Aldi (68), Food Lion (63) and Publix (61).
• American Family Insurance does a great job engaging with consumers online. The company itself, employees and agents share helpful tips to protect your home and in the company’s words “protect your dreams.”
• Charles Schwab’s improvement in offline brand love grew the most last year than any other top brands with 126 rank change. While Sam’s Club rank change increased by 65 moving up to the fourth position for online most loved brands.
Net sentiment of consumer conversations continues to be positive for everyday categories such as beauty and personal care, children’s products, food and home. Consumers tend to place a significant emphasis on these categories as they directly relate to their daily lives and well-being that generate consumer conversations. Brands that can successfully generate positive conversations and engagement with consumers in these categories are likely to see increased sales and brand loyalty.
This analysis ranks the most loved brands based on net positive conversations happening online (via social media) and offline (via face-to-face conversations as well as phone, emailing, texting, IM’ing, video chat – in other words, via any channel other than posting on social media) to determine its annual TotalSocial Brand Awards winners.
MOST LOVED BRANDS OFFLINE
Rank* Brands Rank Change vs. 2021
1 Trader Joe's +1
2 LEGO +4
3 Olay +47
4 Dawn -1
5 Dove Men + Care n/c
6 Lysol +14
7 Dove -1
7 Charles Schwab +126
9 Doritos +56
10 Bath & Body Works +46
*Source: Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial®. Based on brands with the highest net sentiment offline in 2022.
MOST LOVED BRANDS ONLINE
Rank* Brands Rank Change vs. 2021
1 American Family n/c
2 Lush +1
3 Express +6
4 Sam's Club +65
5 OshKosh B'Gosh +17
6 Clean & Clear +2
7 Urban Decay +12
8 TripAdvisor -4
9 Clinique +1
10 AVON +3
*Source: Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial®. Based on brands with the highest net sentiment online in 2022.
The Impact of Online and Offline Conversations on Business Outcomes
Engagement Labs research has demonstrated that online and offline conversations are distinct from one another and usually have no correlation. Despite both types of conversations having an impact that leads to sales and business outcomes, they do so in different ways, necessitating different marketing strategies. According to Engagement Labs' data and analytics, these consumer conversations drive 19% of all purchases as evidenced by Engagement Labs published in the MIT Sloan Management Review.
"The adjusted lifestyles and return to normalcy in 2022 are reflected in the brands that appear on our 'most loved' list, and in the brand landscape of those that have earned the most positive recommendations and talk from consumers," said Brown. "In the offline space, Olay, Lysol, Doritos, Charles Schwab, and Bath & Body Works have seen the biggest surge in popularity, while Sam's Club, OshKosh, and Urban Decay have gained the most significant positive attention online. And let’s recognize Trader Joe’s, Lego, Dawn, Dove, Dove Men+Care, American Family, Lush, Express, Clean & Clear, TripAdvisor and Clinique who continue to demonstrate what consumers have engaged with and spoken about with great sentiment over the past year and the prior year."
Marketers aim to achieve more positive conversations, both online and offline, to become "Conversation Commanders," which are the most successful brands in both conversation arenas. To accomplish this, marketers require two distinct measurement and marketing strategies to ensure that these separate, yet equally important conversations are optimized. By utilizing data and social intelligence, marketers can gain insights into consumer behavior and preferences, which can help drive business goals, such as increased sales and brand loyalty.
About Engagement Labs
Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company’s patented TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.
To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.
About TotalSocial Brand Awards – Most Loved Brands
The awards are based on the Company’s proprietary TotalSocial® data and analytics platform, which continuously measures the online and offline social metrics that are proven drivers of business performance. These metrics, including both online and offline conversations against the following major conversation dimensions: net sentiment (the difference in the percent positive conversations minus negative), brand sharing (the extent to which people are sharing or talking about a brand’s marketing or advertising), volume (a measure of how many conversations mention a brand) and influence (the extent to which an influential audience is talking about a brand). The Most Loved Award is given to brands with the highest net sentiment scores online and offline in 2022.
