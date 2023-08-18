BlockTrust Appoints Keith Loose as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Web3 Infrastructure Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- BlockTrust, a leading Blockchain and web3 infrastructure group, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Keith Loose as Chief Technology Officer. With extensive experience as a technologist and lead engineer in the banking sector, blockchain, and digital asset exchanges, Keith brings a wealth of expertise to accelerate the development of BlockTrust's id3 brand wallet infrastructure for major global brands as a unique custodial solution with seamless and scalable onramps for existing user communities.
Keith has a proven track record, having served as Chief Engineer at CLSA, led blockchain initiatives at Block.One, and held the position of Chief Architect at Bullish, a digital asset exchange. He most recently contributed at a senior level to Block (formerly Square), founded by Jack Dorsey, where he played a vital role in advancing their payments platform.
BlockTrust's id3 brand wallet infrastructure provides a comprehensive solution for major brands to build loyal communities, securely collect and activate data, and generate new revenue streams. It includes unique social media and CRM handlers, ensuring a fast, simple, secure, and scalable solution to transition millions of existing brand communities into the world of Blockchain.
CoFounder of BlockTrust, Dr Mike Haywood describes “the id3 wallet featuring identity, wallet, and authentication components in a unique custodial solution, built on dedicated hardware service modules (not cloud service providers) to enable ISO compliance, and volumes of concurrent users not achievable by any other wallet provider, filling a crucial gap in the market for major brands with millions of existing web2 customers.”
It enables brands to align their web3 strategies with their existing e-commerce user flows, strategies and business objectives, while the BlockTrust Dapp Store offers a range of web3 commerce utilities such as marketplaces, product royalties, proof of ownership, authentication, gaming, influencer rewards and offers, memberships, and immersive experiences.
BlockTrust, as a leader in Blockchain and web3 infrastructure, addresses critical business and customer challenges by leveraging Blockchain technology. Their innovative solutions, including Proof of X, Smart Escrow Contracts, and id3 Wallet technology, enable secure identity management, protect customer data, and facilitate seamless onboarding for millions of customers across industries.
CoFounder of BlockTrust, Mike Alexander said “with Keith Loose leading the engineering team, BlockTrust is well-positioned to drive technological advancements. His extensive 30 years of experience in both hardware and software, and contributions across various sectors, underscore his exceptional capabilities.
BlockTrust is confident that under Keith's leadership, the development of the id3 brand wallet infrastructure will thrive, solidifying BlockTrust's position as a pioneer in web3 infrastructure.”
About BlockTrust:
BlockTrust is a leading Blockchain and web3 infrastructure group, providing comprehensive solutions for major brands. Through innovative technologies like Proof of X, Smart Escrow Contracts, and the id3 Wallet, BlockTrust empowers brands to build loyal communities,
generate new revenue streams, and protect customer data in a secure environment. By seamlessly integrating web3 technology into brand strategies, BlockTrust revolutionizes the way brands engage with their customers in the evolving digital landscape.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Mike Haywood, Co-Founder - mikehaywood@block-trust.io, Telegram @mikehaywood
Andrew Stedman, COO - andrew@block-trust.io, Telegram @andrewbthk
Mike Haywood
