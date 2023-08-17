Curis Functional Health Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year
Curis Functional Health repeats in the top 3.1% of the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Curis Functional Health, a leading functional health and wellness company, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. Curis Functional Health is ranked 155 overall, 17 in Texas, and 9 in Dallas-Fort Worth.
“This is a major milestone for our company,” said Andre Angel, CEO of Curis Functional Health. “It’s a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and it’s a validation of our commitment to providing the highest quality functional health and wellness services to our clients. We’re excited to use this recognition as a springboard to continue our growth and impact more lives.”
Curis Functional Health offers transformative services to help clients achieve their health and wellness goals. Our team of experienced and licensed providers provides holistic care that addresses the root causes of clients' health problems, not just the symptoms. We believe that everyone deserves to live a healthy, happy life, and we're here to help them get there.
“We believe that functional health is the future of healthcare,” said Angel. “It’s not just about treating symptoms; it’s about addressing the underlying causes of disease and helping people live healthier, happier lives. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this movement and excited to help more people achieve their health and wellness goals.”
Curis Functional Health is on a growth trajectory and plans to continue to expand its services and reach in the coming years. The company plans to open new locations in major cities across the United States, add new services, and expand its team of providers. Curis Functional Health is committed to providing functional health services to more people and believes that its model is the future of healthcare.
“We’re living in a time when people are more stressed and overwhelmed than ever before,” said Angel. “They’re looking for holistic solutions that can help them improve their overall health and well-being. We believe that Curis Functional Health is the answer to that need, and we’re excited to continue to make a difference in the lives of our clients.”
About Curis Functional Health
Curis Functional Health is a leading functional health and wellness company committed to providing the highest quality services to its clients. The company offers various services, including chiropractic care, functional medicine, nutrition counseling, and weight loss programs. Curis Functional Health has a team of experienced and licensed providers dedicated to helping clients achieve their health and wellness goals.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The list is published by Inc. magazine and ranks companies based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. Curis Functional Health is proud to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year.
