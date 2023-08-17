Marketopia Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the 5th Time

Marketopia, the technology industry’s premier marketing and lead generation company for the IT channel, has been named as No. 4482 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketopia, the technology industry’s premier marketing and lead generation company for the IT channel, has been named as No. 4482 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. This is the fifth consecutive year that Marketopia has made the prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized for the fifth year in a row on this esteemed list,” remarked Terry Hedden, CEO and co-founder of Marketopia. “This journey has been fulfilling, highlighting the unwavering dedication of our entire Marketopia team, which has led to our company's rapid growth. We will continue to focus on assisting our clients in achieving their dreams.”

Terry Hedden possesses extensive entrepreneurial experience and has a notable track record. He has successfully maintained a remarkable ten-year presence on the Inc. 5000 list, spanning from 2008 to 2012, with his company Infinity Technology Solutions. As a genuine leader in his industry, his motivation stems from a natural commitment to nurturing business expansion.

According to Andra Hedden, CMO and co-founder of Marketopia, "It is a privilege to be chosen by technology companies around the world as their partner for growth — trusting us to help fulfill their goals and dreams. This is a huge responsibility that we do not take lightly. Their growth is our growth. At Marketopia we believe in order to grow companies; we must first know how to grow ourselves. Huge congratulations to our team, and gratitude to our clients, for this achievement.”

The 2022 lineup of the Inc. 5000 showcases enterprises that have achieved swift revenue expansion, exemplifying their remarkable journey of growth and market reach. Among the elite 500 companies of this year, the median three-year revenue growth rate surged to a remarkable 2,238 percent. Collectively, the businesses featured in the Inc. 5000 for this year have contributed 1,187,266 job additions to the economy over the span of the past three years.

About Marketopia

Marketopia is the global marketing powerhouse for MSPs, vendors and other tech companies committed to growth. Founded by professionals from the channel, Marketopia specializes in innovative lead generation solutions that get results. We offer marketing, appointment setting, sales enablement, to and through-partner programs, MDF support, concierge services and more — all under one roof. Clients can choose from self-service, budget-friendly solutions or full-service, custom marketing and sales packages, and a variety of a la carte services in between. For tech companies looking for more, Marketopia offers training, peer groups and a unique community of successful professionals who speak the same language.