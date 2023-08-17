HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues Statement on Fifth Circuit Mifepristone Ruling

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on the Fifth Circuit’s ruling on mifepristone:

“Today’s decision undermines our nation’s entire system of drug approval by overriding the scientific, evidence-based decision-making of the FDA. This decision threatens Americans’ right to access the medications they need and, if it stands, would have a devastating impact on women’s health by restricting their access to reproductive health care.

“The most important thing to know is that mifepristone remains approved and available while we fight this decision in the courts. We remain confident the law is on our side, and we will continue to vigorously defend the FDA’s independent, science-based drug approval process, and Americans’ right to access the health care they need.”