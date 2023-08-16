Submit Release
Governor Cooper Comment on Veto Override Actions

NORTH CAROLINA, August 16 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the General Assembly's veto override actions:

"The legislature finally comes back to pass legislation that discriminates, makes housing less safe, blocks FEMA disaster recovery funding, hurts the freedom to vote and damages our economy. Yet they still won’t pass a budget when teachers, school bus drivers and Medicaid Expansion for thousands of working people getting kicked off their health plans every week are desperately needed. These are the wrong priorities, especially when they should be working nights and weekends if necessary to get a budget passed by the end of the month."

###

