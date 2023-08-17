Leoforce introduces Arya Candidate 360: A Groundbreaker in Candidate Insight for Recruiters
Transformative AI-powered feature enhances recruiter experience with comprehensive candidate understanding.RALEIGH, NC, US, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leoforce, an industry leader in HR technology and the innovator behind Arya, the AI talent intelligence adept at precise candidate-role matching, proudly announce the latest feature - Candidate 360. This potent, recruiter-centric tool transcends traditional candidate assessment, offering an all-encompassing 360-degree view of a candidate’s professional journey. Empowering recruiters with deep insights compatibility, culture fit, and job alignment, Candidate 360 promises to reshape the recruitment landscape.
By enabling recruiters to effortlessly view, review, shortlist, reject, and connect with candidates from a unified dashboard within minutes, this feature reclaims valuable time, empowering them to prioritize fostering meaningful candidate relationships. With the newly introduced candidate card UI design, recruiters gain instant access to an insightful snapshot of each candidate's profile, including skills, source channel, work history, education, and candidate score. A comprehensive breakdown of the candidate's score can be accessed through the Candidate Intel tab.
“We are thrilled to introduce Candidate 360 to our clients and partners. This feature not only streamlines the recruitment process but also increases the depth of understanding our users gain about their candidate pipelines. ", said Madhu Modugu, Leoforce CEO. “It adds a whole new level of value to Arya users by speeding up outreach and submit-to-interview time. With the - Find Matching Jobs option in Candidate 360, it also opens more opportunities for candidates across the board.”
Candidate 360 underscores Leoforce's commitment to pioneering solutions that streamline talent sourcing, qualification, and engagement. The feature offers:
- Advanced job matching capability that surfaces more job matches per candidate.
- Enhanced recruiter collaboration and key insights into every candidate profile.
- Decreased sourcing costs.
- Improved submit-to-interview-to-hire-ratio.
- Faster, more effective outreach and engagement through more personalized communication.
Leoforce Product Marketing Director, Ipsita Debnath affirms that Candidate 360 holds the potential to revolutionize recruiter efficiency, “Time-consuming sourcing processes are one of the biggest challenges for recruiters Candidate 360, by consolidating candidate interactions into a singular dashboard, not only saves time but also reduces costs. This innovation empowers recruiters to nurture pertinent candidates for numerous roles with unparalleled agility.”
ABOUT ARYA BY LEOFORCE
Arya is the only AI-sourcing platform leveraging people intelligence and predictive analytics to deliver cutting edge solutions that streamline the recruiting, hiring, and job search process and accurately match people, jobs, and companies based on deep compatibility. For more information, visit https://leoforce.com/.
