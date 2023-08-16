More Trees, Less Asphalt at School

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: To protect kids from extreme heat, California distributed another $73 million for schoolyard greening – for a total of $120 million – to transform schoolyards.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced another $73 million from CAL FIRE for schools to replace asphalt with green spaces, trees and vegetation to provide more protection against extreme heat for our kids. Adding to the $47 million that was announced in July, California has distributed $120 million for these projects.

Here’s a before and after example of schoolyard greening:

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “You can cook an egg on the asphalt of schools in certain parts of our state. These projects will use nature to cool our schools and make it safer for kids to be active outside.”

The Green Schoolyard Grant program helps schools convert pavement to green spaces, create drought-tolerant natural areas on school grounds, and other activities to help children connect to nature. The program is part of the Governor’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, which is backed by the $52.3 billion California Climate Commitment budget.

PROJECT EXAMPLE: The Porterville Unified School District, in partnership with the Climate Action Pathways for Schools – home to more than 14,000 students and facing notable health, environmental and economic challenges – will complete high-impact green schoolyard projects at five Central Valley elementary schools. This includes funding for creating tree-shaded pathways, drought-tolerant landscaping, nature-based exercise and play areas for children, adding filtered water hydration stations, and launching a career pathways and internship program designed to increase climate resilience while helping students learn hands-on design skills for future career tracks.

For more information on the Urban and Community Forestry Grant Program or to sign up for the email list, click here.

Here’s what else California is doing to keep people safe from extreme heat: