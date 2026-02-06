Governor’s Office demands Kristi Noem learn to Google before sending stupid letters: California works with ICE to deport criminals

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom’s record on immigration enforcement and public safety is clear, consistent, and rooted in the law — despite today’s fact-free letter from the head of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Transferring criminals into ICE custody

Since 2019, the state of California has coordinated the transfer of more than 12,000 individuals released from state prison — including murderers, rapists, and other violent offenders — into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. California law explicitly allows CDCR to notify and coordinate with ICE for individuals convicted of felony offenses who have served their prison terms.

Where’s the federal government?

If Secretary Noem truly cared about public safety, her officers would pick up 100% of those incarcerated criminals. In fact, federal immigration officials fail to pick up roughly one out of every eight individuals released from California state prisons who already have ICE detainers placed on them. Sometimes her office fails to pick prisoners up only to go searching for them in California communities shortly thereafter – a strange combination of incompetence, idiocy, and danger.

California cannot force the federal government to act — nor does it interfere with federal immigration enforcement carried out with federal resources.

State law is clear

Claims that California “blocks” cooperation with ICE are simply false.

State law does not impede criminal investigations, public safety operations, or the sharing of criminal history information. California law prioritizes public safety by allowing coordination with ICE for individuals convicted of, or credibly charged with, serious and violent crimes.

Coordination on the local level

For immigrants who commit crimes, California law includes clear and broad exceptions that allow state and local law enforcement agencies to communicate and coordinate with ICE regarding release dates for individuals who are convicted of:

Serious or Violent Crimes

Felonies – Any serious or violent felony as defined by California law.

Felony Convictions – Any felony punishable by state prison.

Specific Crimes (Misdemeanor or Felony)

Assault & Battery – Physical attacks, including domestic violence.

Threats – Criminal threats against individuals or institutions.

Sexual Crimes – Sexual abuse, exploitation, child endangerment.

Child Abuse – Physical, emotional, or neglectful harm to children.

Theft & Fraud – Burglary, robbery, forgery, embezzlement.

Felony DUI – Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (felony only).

Obstruction of Justice – Interfering with law enforcement or court processes.

Bribery – Offering or accepting bribes.

Escape – Attempting to escape custody.

Weapons Offenses – Unlawful possession or use of weapons, explosives, or firearms.

Drug Crimes – Felony drug possession, sale, or trafficking.

Vandalism – If there are prior convictions.

Gang-Related Crimes – Gang activity or related offenses.

Attempted or Conspired Crimes – Planning or attempting to commit listed crimes.

Crimes Causing Death or Injury – Murder, manslaughter, great bodily harm.

Firearm Use – Use of a gun in committing a crime.

Sex Offender Crimes – Any offense requiring sex offender registration.

False Imprisonment & Human Trafficking – Kidnapping, enslavement.

Money Laundering & Criminal Profiteering – Financial crimes benefiting illegal enterprises.

Torture & Mayhem – Causing extreme harm or disfigurement.

Public Safety Threats – Crimes affecting public safety, like arson or riots.

Elder Abuse – Harm to elderly or dependent adults.

Hate Crimes – Crimes motivated by bias or discrimination.

Stalking – Repeated harassment or threats against an individual.

Soliciting Crimes – Encouraging or hiring someone to commit a crime.

Crimes Committed on Bail – Offenses committed while released from custody.

Sexual Assault & Rape – Non-consensual sexual acts.

Kidnapping – For ransom, extortion, or harm.

Hit & Run (Fatalities) – Fleeing the scene of a fatal accident.

Additional Categories

Registered Sex or Arson Offenders – Anyone on California’s registry.

Federal Crimes – Aggravated felonies or outstanding federal felony warrants.

Contrary to Secretary Noem’s claims, California does not “harbor criminals.” California law ensures violent offenders are held accountable while also ensuring that victims and witnesses — including victims of domestic violence and human trafficking — are not terrorized into silence by fear of deportation.

The aggressive rhetoric and intimidation tactics promoted by some federal officials are not about public safety. They are designed to terrorize communities in an effort to coerce state and local governments and commandeer their resources to advance a federal agenda — something the Constitution explicitly prohibits.

California will continue to follow the law, cooperate with federal authorities where permitted, prioritize public safety, and ensure that no community is too afraid to report crimes or seek help.

If Kristi Noem has further questions, we recommend she start with a basic internet search.