California celebrates 129 new CHP officers ready to protect and serve the Golden State

CHP cadets on their 5-mile run earlier this week as one of the last parts of their training

A growing force protecting Californians

The CHP’s recruitment initiatives over the past few years — including the launch in 2022 of the statewide “Join the CHP 1000” campaign and the “Cadets” web series — continue to drive strong interest in law enforcement careers.

Including today’s newly sworn members, the CHP has brought on more than 2,400 officers from January 2022 through February 2026

From 2022 to 2025, applications increased by more than 94%.

2022: 16,077 applications

2023: 19,590 applications

2024: 25,477 applications

2025: 31,250 applications

CHP in action

As part of CHP’s broader efforts, working alongside local leaders, crime suppression teams are saturating high-crime areas, holding repeat offenders accountable, and taking weapons and narcotics off the streets.

This past week, the Governor highlighted the efforts of CHP crime suppression teams in San Diego, marking a major win for public safety in communities across the state. These collaborative regional crime suppression teams have made 11,700 arrests, recovered more than 6,200 stolen vehicles and seized nearly 500 illicit firearms since regional efforts began in 2024.