Digital Guru Esther Dyson, in conversation with 10th Grade Teen and Health and Voting Activist Raziya Palmer.
Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, at P&T Knitwear bookstore at 180 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side.
We can’t have great future leaders unless they are able to stay healthy mentally”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esther Dyson, almost more than any single person, has witnessed the internet group up from its very earliest days. As the curator of the now legendary conference PC Forum, she was there in 1985 - hosting a gathering of people who have become tech luminaries, among them Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Larry Page, Michael Dell, John Perry Barlow, and Mark Zuckerberg - and has been described as a “digital guru” by Sir Martin Sorrell, the former CEO of WPP.
— Raziya Palmer, 10th Grader, Success Academy High School
They were heady days, back when the internet was all promise. But today, Dyson sees the state of the internet with concern. “It’s a world of misaligned incentives,” says Dyson. And what does that mean for the future? “They’re always going to be evil people,” says Dyson. This is why she’s increasingly focused on health, and the critical role young people will play in repairing and rebuilding the internet. Dyson is a founding member of the Board of Advisors of the Sustainable Media Center, based in Manhattan.
“We can’t have great future leaders unless they are able to stay healthy mentally,” says Raziya Palmer, an 10th Grader at Success Academy High School of the Liberal Arts in Harlem. She says that during COVID, “being isolated and not having anyone to talk to only left social media. It didn’t really boost my morale. It just made me more addicted, and at the end I felt even more depressed,” says Palmer. Palmer is a member of the NextGen Board of Advisors at the Sustainable Media Center, based in Manhattan.
The conversation between Dyson and Palmer promises to be eye-opening. Topics will include the addictive nature of Social Media, GenZ mental health, the economic misaligned incentives of the current state of the internet, and News on the web.
"The DNA of news and truth has been corrupted by the money-hungry metabolism of media as entertainment,” says Dyson, taking aim at business models that prioritize profits over truth and accuracy. ‘’
The event is taking place on Wednesday, August 23rd, at P&T Knitware, a community-owned bookstore located on the Lower East Side of NYC, at 180 Orchard Street.
The public is invited, and a limited number of free tickets are available here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-in-the-city-with-special-guest-esther-dyson-tickets-686584752477?aff=oddtdtcreator
