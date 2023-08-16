R4G Launches Search for Sweet Talented Pre-Teen Girl Who Loves Writing and Paris
Parents, Recruiting for Good is looking to hire 1 sweet exceptionally talented pre-teen girl that loves Paris and Creative Writing
Exceptionally Talented Girls Design Tomorrow and Learn Leadership Skills www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact
Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency in LA that helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow (girl gigs)
Recruiting for Good creates sweet gig for exceptionally talented girl who loves creative writing and Paris.
Girls need to have been to Paris, or immigrated from France; and live in Los Angeles.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Parents please email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com, include your phone number, and a member of our team will contact you. We are looking for a passionate writer who loves Art, Beauty, Dance Fashion, Travel...and definitely Paris Too! If you know a family with a French Kid, you can share this link with them to make a positive impact."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too.
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life.
Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls. We prepare girls to lead the future and be positive role models.
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
