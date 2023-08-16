R4G Launches Search for Sweet Talented Pre-Teen Girl Who Loves Writing and Paris

Parents, Recruiting for Good is looking to hire 1 sweet exceptionally talented pre-teen girl that loves Paris and Creative Writing www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Exceptionally Talented Girls Design Tomorrow and Learn Leadership Skills www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Love Chocolate, Fashion, Paris Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program Earn a trip for 2 to 2024 Salon du Chocolat to enjoy it all and party for good www.TheSweetestParisTrip.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com