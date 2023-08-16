Submit Release
R4G Launches Search for Sweet Talented Pre-Teen Girl Who Loves Writing and Paris

Parents, Recruiting for Good is looking to hire 1 sweet exceptionally talented pre-teen girl that loves Paris and Creative Writing www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Exceptionally Talented Girls Design Tomorrow and Learn Leadership Skills www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Love Chocolate, Fashion, Paris Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program Earn a trip for 2 to 2024 Salon du Chocolat to enjoy it all and party for good www.TheSweetestParisTrip.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn luxury travel to experience the world's best dance in London + New York + Paris TraveltoCelebrateWomen.com

Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency in LA that helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow (girl gigs)

We only hire exceptionally talented girls for our sweet meaningful gigs (Girls Design Tomorrow)!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good creates sweet gig for exceptionally talented girl who loves creative writing and Paris.

Girls need to have been to Paris, or immigrated from France; and live in Los Angeles.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Parents please email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com, include your phone number, and a member of our team will contact you. We are looking for a passionate writer who loves Art, Beauty, Dance Fashion, Travel...and definitely Paris Too! If you know a family with a French Kid, you can share this link with them to make a positive impact."

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life.

www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls. We prepare girls to lead the future and be positive role models.

Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.

Love More Sweet Travel Rewards Visit www.TheSweetestClub.com

Sweet Fan Trips are perfectly designed for US Fans who love to support Girl Causes and Party for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 Referral 1 Reward to earn our all-inclusive party trips to experience the sweetest music concerts (with world's best female performers, who are also role models) in LA, Miami, New Orleans, NY, and Vegas. Trips include 2 nights at The Sweetest Hotel (or $1000 gift card for Airbnb), $1500 Gift Card for Concert Tickets, and 3 Sweet $250 Gift Cards (Choose 2); Airfare, Fan Merch, or Rideshare. To learn more visit www.SweetFanTrips.com Travel The World Watch Women Play!

"We're Rewarding Just 10 Sweet Fan Trips to See Taylor Swift on 10-20-24 in Miami. Participate today to earn your sweet trip!"

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
