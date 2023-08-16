Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,380 in the last 365 days.

AG Reyes Joins Letter Advocating Privacy Protection for Investors

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined attorneys general from six other states in submitting a letter urging U.S. Congress leaders to support legislation to protect investors’ privacy.

The letter supports S. 2230/H.R. 4551, the Protecting Investors’ Personally Identifiable Information Act. This legislation would protect investors against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT), which collects and stores information on every investment trade.

The need for legislation to protect Americans’ privacy from the CAT is clear. The CAT is a comprehensive surveillance database that stores every equity and option trade made by any investor. It subjects every person with money in the stock market to constant surveillance of their financial actions without suspicion of wrongdoing. The collection of retail investors’ PII is unwarranted and raises serious constitutional concerns.

The CAT is also a prime target for cyber thieves both at home and abroad due to its sheer size.

Congress must act on this issue since Americans with money in the stock market will be treated as presumed wrongdoers by the CAT, putting their personal information at risk. Congress never authorized the SEC to create a massive surveillance program, so it is up to them to stop it.

Other states joining the letter include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Read the letter here.

You just read:

AG Reyes Joins Letter Advocating Privacy Protection for Investors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more