MAD Security Achieves Certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)
Drawing from the dedication, discipline, and leadership cultivated in the armed forces, our team remains steadfast in our mission to safeguard digital assets.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MAD Security, a global leader in the cybersecurity managed security services realm, is proud to announce its recent certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). This noteworthy achievement underscores the company's commitment to providing premier cybersecurity solutions while maintaining a focus on supporting the veteran community.
— Jeremy Conway, CEO MAD Security
Jeremy Conway, CEO of MAD Security, expressed, "This certification is more than just a title for us—it's a testament to our foundational values. Drawing from the dedication, discipline, and leadership cultivated in the armed forces, our team remains steadfast in our mission to safeguard digital assets. As a certified SDVOSB, we renew our pledge to provide exceptional service while embodying the spirit of those who have served our nation."
What does this mean for MAD Security's partners and clients?
1. Increased Dedication: As an SDVOSB, MAD Security is deeply rooted in the principles of service and sacrifice, qualities that translate into an unwavering commitment to our clients.
2. Expertise Rooted in Experience: The veteran leadership at MAD Security brings forth the technical and tactical expertise honed during their military service, ensuring the provision of top-tier cybersecurity solutions.
3. Pursuit of Excellence: Our status as an SDVOSB reinforces our dedication to the highest standards, a constant quest for improvement, and the application of our core values in every endeavor.
MAD Security's SDVOSB certification further amplifies our position as the trusted partner for defense industry-based contractors, aviation and aerospace companies, government contractors, and more. By achieving this certification, we proudly join an elite group of businesses recognized for their contributions and dedication to excellence.
About MAD Security:
MAD Security is the premier Managed Security Services Provider combining technology, services, support, and training to simplify the cybersecurity challenge. With our core values guiding our actions, we stand ready to ensure businesses remain secure, compliant, and efficient. Authorized as a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and with consultants recognized as Registered Practitioners (RP), MAD Security continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions and unwavering dedication.
