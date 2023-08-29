Faerie Afterlight Coming to Nintendo Switch™ and Steam in September 2023 from Mastiff and Clay Game Studio
Enchanting 2D metroidvania game locked in for a simultaneous Autumn launch with a newly revamped PC demo available to play now!SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Video game publisher Mastiff in partnership with Clay Game Studio, today announced that Faerie Afterlight, a 2D fantasy action game, will be released on Steam for PC in September 2023. Additionally, Mastiff is thrilled to announce the exciting news that Faerie Afterlight is now also coming to the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch™ for a simultaneous September launch.
Fans can watch the Faerie Afterlight gameplay trailer on YouTube and are encouraged to add the game to their Wishlist and play the newly revamped PC demo available now on Steam and coming soon to Nintendo Switch!
- Watch the Gameplay Preview trailer: https://youtu.be/2tIurugxA4s
- Add to Steam Wishlist and Play the PC demo: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1415280/Faerie_Afterlight
- Add to Nintendo Switch Wishlist: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/faerie-afterlight-switch
- Download the Press Kit: https://mastiff.games/fa-pr-presskit
About Faerie Afterlight
Inspired by Indonesian philosophy and folk art, Faerie Afterlight is a beautifully stylized 2D Metroidvania game filled with an abundance of heart, courage, camaraderie, and a delightful soundtrack that perfectly complements the game's lush world.
Players will take simultaneous control of Kimo and Wispy as this unlikely and inseparable duo ventures deep into Lumina’s infested caverns, plunges into its deep seas, and explores its ghostly cities to reclaim the scattered, broken shards of Light, bringing balance back to the world. Along the way, the pair will solve puzzles, befriend locals, engage and enchant enemies, and face off against fierce Titans to gain powerful new abilities that will grant them greater access to Lumina!
Key Features
● Environment Manipulation – Use Wispy’s abilities to move platforms, walls and solve puzzles while Kimo bounces and repels off each surface.
● Friend or Foe – Establish friendships with the natives of Lumina. Some – but not all – enemies can also be befriended.
● Myriad Terrains – Hidden doors, secret nooks, and covered passages abound. Unlock every inch of this vast world’s forests, cerulean seas, and graceful ruins.
● Grow Stronger – Overcome corrupted Titans to gain powerful new abilities and be granted access to new areas of Lumina. Cling to walls with Spider’s Legs, dash with the Beetle’s Horn, and more!
For more information on Faerie Afterlight, please visit mastiff-games.com, join the Faerie Afterlight Discord server to interact directly with the game’s creators, and follow the adventure on Twitter at twitter.com/FAfterlightGame.
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of video games on all platforms. Founded in 2002 with headquarters in San Francisco and Tokyo, the company has released titles in virtually every genre – including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, party, horror, and music. To learn more about Mastiff, please visit https://mastiff-games.com.
About Clay Game Studio
Clay Game Studio is a small startup based in Malang, Indonesia – and Faerie Afterlight is their first Steam game. A proud, cohesive team filled with people who love platformers, Clay Game Studio is just getting started! To learn more about them, please visit https://www.claygamestudio.com.
Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
Faerie Afterlight ©2023 Clay Game Studio. Published by Mastiff under license by Clay Game Studio. All rights reserved.
###
Press
Mastiff
+1 415-992-8072
awareness@mastiff-games.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Faerie Afterlight | Gameplay Preview Trailer | Steam, Nintendo Switch