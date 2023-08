Cook County Disaster Survivors: Apply for FEMA Assistance

CHICAGO – Cook County residents affected by the severe storms and flooding of June 29 – July 2, 2023, may now call or go online to register for disaster assistance from FEMA.

If you have insurance coverage, first file a claim. If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA by going online to disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. When calling the FEMA Helpline, multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

Federal assistance may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

Have the following information ready when you register with FEMA:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your social security number (or the social security number of a minor child in your household, if you’re applying on their behalf).

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

When registering, one member of a household needs to comply with citizenship criteria. That means a minor child who is a citizen, non-citizen national or qualified non-citizen can have a parent or guardian who is not eligible apply for assistance on the child’s behalf.

Getting help to those who need it most is our priority. Recovery teams will be out soon in the neighborhoods affected by the disaster to provide one-on-one support to individuals. Recovery centers will also be opening for individuals to get additional, in-person help. For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.

FEMA's mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585