Upscale PR Joins Forces with Award-Winning Filmmaker Katrina Cebreiro and Cebreiro Creative Productions

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upscale PR is excited to announce its partnership with renowned filmmaker and producer Katrina Cebreiro and her production company, Cebreiro Creative Productions. This collaboration aims to amplify the reach of Cebreiro's latest project, the comedic anthology television series titled "Miscellanea."

"Miscellanea" is a captivating and family-friendly series that combines comedy with themes of relationships and identity. Through a collection of short episodes, Cebreiro showcases her dedication to innovative visual storytelling, infusing fictional stories with surrealism and her unique perspective.

Katrina Cebreiro, an award-winning filmmaker, screenwriter, director, and producer, has an impressive track record in the industry. Her film "Ghost Boyfriend" received critical acclaim, winning the Top Film of 2022 at the Indie Night Film Festival and an award in the episodic category at the Official Latino Film Festival. Her short film "Federal Approved Parent" also garnered recognition, winning Best Sketch Comedy and Best Sketch Comedy Actress at the HBO Sponsored Official Latino Film Festival.

With her MFA in Screenwriting and BA in Cinema & Television Arts from CSUF, Cebreiro has worked on notable productions and studios such as TMZ, Conan, and Warner Bros. She has also been a finalist in the Sundance TV Lab and has had her short films featured at esteemed festivals like the Catalina Film Festival.

"Miscellanea" marks Cebreiro's first big project as an independent TV series, now available for streaming on Prime Video and Tubi. The first season consists of three captivating episodes, with another short film, "Inheriting Hood," and a highly anticipated second season set to be released later in 2023.

To immerse yourself in the world of "Miscellanea," visit the official website at www.miscellanea.tv. There, you can watch trailers, explore behind-the-scenes content, and view stills from each episode. Stay updated with Cebreiro Creative Productions by visiting their website and following them on Instagram and YouTube.

