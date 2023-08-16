Marco A Soriano IV & Nacho Figueras raised 100k for a Charity in New York. Painting by Aymeric Zunquin of M.A. Soriano IV Top Argentine Polo Player Adolfo Cambiaso post-training with M.A. Soriano IV in Sotogrande, Spain

Soriano will be present at the event with the motorcycles and electric bicycles of Soriano Motori and with the fashion collection of Soriano Fashion.

The Soriano Group has a long history of supporting the sport of polo. “We have sponsored numerous polo tournaments, and we are proud to continue our support of the sport” – says Soriano IV.” — Marco Soriano

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Motori among the major sponsors of the 23rd edition of the Open de France de Polo.

New York City, August 21, 2023 The Soriano Group is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 23rd edition of the Open de France de Polo, to be held at the Polo Club du Domaine de Chantilly, Apremont, France, from September 1-17th, 2023.

Soriano Motori, moreover, on September 17th will award the prize “The Marco Antonio Soriano IV Award Of Excellence” to the most valuable player of the competition. The French Open is one of the most prestigious polo tournaments in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to support such a prestigious event.

The Soriano Group has a long history of supporting the sport of polo as Mr. Soriano IV himself is a semi-professional ranked player with a 3-goal handicap. “We have sponsored numerous polo tournaments and events around the world, and we are proud to continue our support of the sport with this sponsorship” – says Soriano IV.

Polo is a sport that is enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds, and we are excited to be able to bring the sport to the people of Paris and the rest of the world. We hope that our sponsorship will help to grow the sport of polo in France and beyond. We expect to host some of the most noticeable monarchs, royals, and celebrities in the world during this event.

We at Soriano Group, would like to thank the organizers of the French Open for their hospitality and for the opportunity to sponsor such a prestigious event. We wish all of the participants the best of luck, and we look forward to watching the tournament unfold.

ABOUT Soriano Motori, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer, will sponsor the international polo tournament taking place from the 14th to the 17th of September. The company will also be present at the event during the knockout rounds, at the main tent of the Polo Club. During the event, Soriano Motori will present its new electric motorcycle, the Giaguaro model V1 Gara.

Soriano motorcycles are engineering wonders, built in an almost artisanal way, in Italy. The company's founder and CEO, Andrea Soriano, is a passionate motorcyclist himself. Soriano Motori's goal is to create the best motorcycles in the world, combining the latest technology with traditional Italian craftsmanship.

The Giaguaro model V1 Gara is Soriano Motori's first electric motorcycle. It is a racing motorcycle designed for the track, but it can also be used on the street. The motorcycle has a top speed of 200 km/h and a range of 100 km. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery and has a quick-charge function. The international polo tournament is the perfect platform for Soriano Motori to present its new electric motorcycle. The event attracts a large number of people from all over the world, who are interested in luxury goods and high-performance vehicles. Soriano Motori is confident that the Giaguaro model V1 Gara will be a big hit with the tournament's attendees.

Soriano's e-bikes, aesthetically appealing, elegant for a demanding public, are developed and produced in the USA, in Florida, using among the best components available on the international market, in order to obtain a product of the highest quality at low costs for the final buyer. The new electric bicycles of Soriano Motori are the ideal solution for those who want to move in the city in a sustainable and ecological way, without giving up style and comfort.

The bikes are available in different models, to meet the needs of all customers. The "City" version is ideal for those who use the bike to move in the city for short and medium distances, while the "Mountain" version is perfect for those who love to practice sports in the open air. The electric bicycles of Soriano Motori are equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V battery that allow a maximum speed of 25 km / h and a range of up to 60 km. The battery can be recharged in just 4 hours.

The new electric bicycles of Soriano Motori are the perfect combination of style, comfort, and sustainability.

Soriano Fashion, a luxury clothing brand based in Italy, will debut its Autumn-Winter 2023 collection at an upcoming trade show. The new collection is inspired by motorcycle culture and includes leather jackets, hats, and T-shirts, each with designs that are unique works of art created by world-renown artists.

“We are excited to debut our new collection at the trade show,” said Soriano Fashion CEO and Creative Director Filippo Michelacci. “This collection is a true reflection of our brand’s DNA. It combines high-quality materials and craftsmanship with unique and edgy designs that will appeal to fashion-savvy consumers who appreciate luxury clothing.”

The Soriano Fashion Autumn-Winter 2023 collection will be available for purchase at the trade show and online at the Soriano Fashion website. For more information, please visit https://soriano-fashion.com/

Soriano Fashion is a luxury clothing brand based in Italy. The brand’s collections are inspired by motorcycle culture and art and are designed and produced in limited edition. Soriano Fashion’s mission is to create unique clothing that combines high-quality materials and craftsmanship with edgy and artistic designs. For more information, please visit https://soriano-fashion.com/

Finally, at the Soriano Motori stand, you can admire and buy the works of art of Aymeric Zunquin, a world-famous french painter, who paints paintings inspired by the world of horseback riding.

"The Polo French Open represents for me an opportunity to present to the world my two passions, that for the business of innovation and design and that of Polo, a sport that I began to practice as a young man in Argentina and to which I have always remained very attached, so much so that I continue to practice it even now, " said Soriano.

