Marco Antonio Soriano to Serve as Keynote Speaker and Moderator at Opal Group's Global Alternative Investing Summit 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marco Antonio Soriano IV, Chairman and CEO of The Soriano Group & Family Office, will make his debut as both keynote speaker and panel moderator at the Opal Group's Global Alternative Investing Summit on October 8, 2025, at Macfarlanes LLP in London. Drawing from his extensive background in global finance, technology integration, and sustainable mobility, Soriano will contribute to discussions on navigating economic transformations and alternative asset strategies.



In his keynote address, "Leading Through Transformation: Markets, Technology, Humanity," scheduled for 2:00 PM, Soriano will explore the interplay between evolving market dynamics, technological advancements, and human-centered approaches to investment. As a fourth-generation leader overseeing a family office with interests in private equity, venture capital, and clean technology— including leadership in Soriano Motori Corp's electric vehicle initiatives—Soriano brings a perspective informed by decades of cross-border experience in strategic mergers, acquisitions, and sustainable development.

Following the keynote, at 2:55 PM, Soriano will moderate the panel "Passion, Preservation, and Prestige: Investing in Art, Collectibles & Fine Wine." Joining him are experts from Bonhams and Pavilion Art, including Simon Cavelle, Director of Pavilion Art; Harvey Cammell, Deputy Chairman and Global Director of Valuations and Private Collections at Bonhams; Marina Ruiz-Colomer, Head of Post-War and Contemporary Art at Bonhams; and Amayès Aouli, Global Head of Wine and Spirits at Bonhams. The session will examine the role of tangible assets in portfolio diversification, risk management, and long-term value creation.

The Global Alternative Investing Summit, hosted by Opal Group, convenes institutional investors, family offices, and asset managers to address key challenges in the investment landscape, including ESG integration, data protection in AI-driven environments, and opportunities in emerging markets. Held at Macfarlanes LLP's offices at 20 Cursitor Street, London, the event features a lineup of sessions on global trends, family office strategies, and innovative sectors like green hydrogen.

Soriano's participation underscores his role in fostering informed dialogue within the investment community. With a career spanning leadership in multinational enterprises and advisory positions on shareholder activism and business development, he has contributed to publications and forums emphasizing ethical governance and innovation. His insights aim to equip attendees with practical frameworks for balancing legacy preservation with forward-looking investment decisions.

The summit draws from a network of past participants, including representatives from family offices like The Soriano Family Office, Wimmer Family Office, and Lionsoul Global, alongside institutional players such as Goldman Sachs and Fidelity International.

About The Soriano Group & Family Office

The Soriano Group & Family Office is a global consortium focused on private wealth management, strategic investments, and sustainable innovation. Led by Marco Antonio Soriano IV, it supports clients in achieving long-term goals through astute advisory services and access to opportunities in finance, technology, and mobility sectors.

