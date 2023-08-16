Michigan-based company marks 7th Inc. 5000 selection

Creative Studio Promotions & Technology Inc. 5000 2023

Creative Studio is one of few Michigan businesses to receive this recognition seven times and among less than 90 companies recognized in Michigan in 2023.

Our double-digit growth is attributed to our ability to be a single source for alleviating program administration and create capacity for our clients’ internal team.” — Ann Vidro, Co-owner of Creative Studio

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Studio Promotions & Technology marks its 7th Inc. 5000 selection in the last eight years with the 2023 release of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. 5000 is an “annual, data-driven list” recognizing the growth and success of privately held businesses across the nation.

With recently expanding their physical footprint to four locations that span the state of Michigan, Creative Studio Promotions & Technology continues to see growth due to their unique ability to couple exclusive branded merchandise with an ecommerce platform focused on end-user experience and distribution.

“Ann and I took a ‘what if we’ idea in 2012 and brought it to life. Being a privately held business, we’ve built what we have become today from the ground up. From the first client we secured to now a team that offers that same level of commitment, we are proud of the value we offer our clients,” Menda Wright, Co-owner of Creative Studio shares.

Creative Studio is one of few Michigan businesses to receive this recognition seven times and among less than 90 companies recognized in Michigan in 2023. In addition, Creative Studios has been recognized as a top 50 company to watch in Michigan, Distributor Entrepreneurs of the Year in their industry and is a certified diverse company.

“Our double-digit growth is attributed to our ability to be a single source for alleviating program administration and create capacity for our clients’ internal team. We help facilitate employee recognition programs, uniform access programs, retirement programs, branded event equipment rental and so much more,” Ann Vidro, Co-owner of Creative Studio shares. “We are so much more than a branded merchandise company.”

Creative Studio Promotions & Technology provides end-to-end support for branded merchandise and apparel, design, build and maintain e-commerce sites, warehousing and fulfillment to deliver products globally. Creative Studio has four locations across Michigan: Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Jackson and Lapeer, serving clients nationwide. This certified diverse business started in 2012 and has been recognized locally and nationally for their noteworthy, continued growth.