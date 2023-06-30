Creative Studio Promotions & Technology Opens 4th Location in Michigan

Creative Studio Promotions Opens Lapeer, MI Location Creative Studio staff and warehouse space in Lapeer, MI

Offering over 110,000 square feet of warehousing and fulfillment centers across the state, serving clients nationwide

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Studio Promotions & Technology opened their 4th location in Lapeer, Michigan, now spanning the state with a physical footprint. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Creative Studio hosts staff as well as warehouse and fulfillment centers in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Jackson and now Lapeer.

“With this fourth location, Creative Studio will have over 110,000 square feet of warehousing and fulfillment centers across the state. This location provides closer shipping and distribution of branded merchandise and apparel for our clients on the east side of the state,” Ann Vidro, Co-owner of Creative Studio Promotions & Technology shares.

At Creative Studio, a team of on-staff product experts source products globally, assist in the branding of items, and build and support the technology platform that is driven off inventory in Creative Studio’s warehouses and fulfillment centers.

“We really have found our niche in the promotional industry, and our continued growth in sales and in physical footprint speak to that. While our physical footprint is in Michigan, our client base spans the United States and this space gives us more room to support nationwide sales as well,” Menda Wright, Co-owner at Creative Studio Promotions & Technology shares.

Creative Studio Promotions & Technology provides end-to-end support for branded merchandise and apparel, design, build and maintenance of e-commerce sites, warehousing and fulfillment to deliver products globally. Creative Studio has four locations across Michigan: Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Jackson and Lapeer. This certified women-owned business started in 2012 and has been recognized locally and nationally for their noteworthy, continued growth.