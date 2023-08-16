Celebrate The 6th Annual Joey Stuckey Alive Day Music Festival Macon, GA – September 29, 2023
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Macon/Bibb in celebrating by mayoral proclamation the 6th Annual Joey Stuckey Alive Day Friday, September 29, 2023 at the historic Douglass Theatre!
Free Family Friendly Music Festival!
5:00 pm Doors open
5:30 pm Screening of Joey’s Blind Man Drivin’ Music Video and the mini-Documentary “Don’t Blink” A short look at Joey’s life and music!
6:00 pm The jazz piano stylings of Tom Rule.
6:30 pm The Americana magic of Pam Bedwell.
7:00 pm The sweet Southern sounds of Nick Malloy!
7:30 pm Question ATL brings happening hip hop.
8:00 pm A fusion of musical genres from the blind sage of blues, Joey Stuckey, with special guest Rob Walker of Stillwater.
Check out the full schedule: https://joeystuckey.com/news/alive-day
Artists performing:
Joey Stuckey
Liz Fabian
Nick Malloy
Pam Bedwell
Question ATL
Tom Rule
Chances are that if you are a true music enthusiast, especially of guitar-driven Southern rock and blues, you have heard of Macon, Georgia's official music ambassador Joey Stuckey. The blind producer and recording artist launched a new music festival in his hometown on September 29, 2017. The festival, “Joey Stuckey Alive Day,” hosted an array of talented musicians from across the state of Georgia. This free, family-friendly event was held in celebration of the anniversary of Stuckey's surviving brain tumor surgery as a child. While the brain tumor left Stuckey blind and with other health challenges, his parents started celebrating the anniversary of the successful removal of the brain tumor as a way to turn what could have been a traumatic experience for a child into a triumphant experience!
Stuckey sees his “Alive Day” as a chance to connect with family, friends and fans and to revel in the joy of living and music. It is a day dedicated to positivity and to uplifting the community. The inaugural concert featured 8 artists, a variety of activities for families, food trucks, perfect weather and over 500 music-lovers in attendance! Mayor Robert Reichert honored Stuckey by issuing a proclamation naming September 29th “Joey Stuckey’s Alive Day in Macon/Bibb.” The second annual festival in 2018 saw around 1500 attendees.
Says Stuckey, “The outpouring of love and support is humbling. I am looking forward to this year’s festival!”
To learn more about Joey Stuckey's Alive Day check out the Mayor's proclamation:
Mayor's Proclamation https://youtu.be/nJrnnbsrQa0
For more information visit: www.joeystuckey.com
Special thanks To Alive Day Sponsors:
Creek FM
Macon Arts
Mojave Audio
Shadow Sound Studio
Visit Macon
13WMAZ
Boyles Guitars
BWH Music Group
Fatty’s Pizza
Glass Onyon PR
Greenspoon Marder
Doug Nurnberger Photography
Skin Care Physicians of Georgia
Sweetwater
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com