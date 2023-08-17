Steroid-free ARCTIVA™ Eczema Cream Awarded National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™

The Seal of Acceptance™ is a symbol of unparalleled credibility for our ARCTIVA Eczema Cream.”
— Vic Peroni, chief operating officer of ARCTIVA Wellness
SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCTIVA™ Eczema Cream, a new steroid-free skincare product enhanced with HYDROSURF™ glycolipid technology, has received the highly esteemed National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™. The prestigious recognition confirms ARCTIVA's position as a powerful medical-grade product with clean-label ingredients for individuals battling eczema and other forms of atopic dermatitis.

The National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance is awarded to products that have demonstrated exceptional efficacy in managing eczema symptoms and passed rigorous safety evaluations. ARCTIVA Eczema Cream features gentle ingredients and boasts a 91% success rate of improvement in symptoms.

"The Seal of Acceptance™ is a symbol of unparalleled credibility for our ARCTIVA Eczema Cream," said Vic Peroni, chief operating officer of ARCTIVA Wellness. "This prestigious accolade reinforces our commitment to delivering top-notch skincare solutions backed by extensive scientific research."

To earn the Seal, the ARCTIVA Eczema Cream had to meet the strict standards established by the Scientific Oversight Committee – a panel of leading dermatologists, allergists and eczema experts. This includes a comprehensive review of ingredients and formulation data. It also had to undergo rigorous testing for sensitivity, irritation and toxicity. The Seal symbolizes products like the ARCTIVA Eczema Cream are free from ingredients on the Ecz-clusion List and have undergone thorough testing and scientific review.

ARCTIVA's clean formulations are cruelty-free and boast the highest quality, vegan-friendly ingredients, with no fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates or steroids. The ARCTIVA Eczema Cream stands out as the only eczema product on the market featuring breakthrough HYDROSURF™ glycolipid technology—a blend of fermented ingredients with origins in Antarctica. This powerful technology is strategically combined with FDA-approved 1% Colloidal Oatmeal as an active ingredient, glycolic acid, essential vitamins, oils and botanicals for deep relief.

"We take immense pride in the meticulous development of ARCTIVA's eczema cream,” said Peroni. “Aligning with the strict standards set forth by the Scientific Oversight Committee, ARCTIVA's ingredients undergo rigorous testing, comprehensive review and third-party testing.”

ARCTIVA Eczema Cream is manufactured in the United States. It is available for purchase online at arctivaskin.com and Amazon with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Steroid-free ARCTIVA™ Eczema Cream Awarded National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

About

ARCTIVA™ Wellness is a science-driven skincare company that develops transformative products for people suffering from life-altering skin conditions, starting with eczema and psoriasis. Our team of experts is dedicated to researching and developing innovative skin technologies, such as our proprietary HYRDOSURF™ blend of fermented ingredients, with origins in the glacial lakes of Antarctica. At Arctiva Wellness, we formulate long-lasting solutions, not short-lived relief. To stay up to date on product developments, news, and announcements, visit arctivaskin.com.

