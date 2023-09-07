National Psoriasis Foundation® Recognizes Steroid-Free ARCTIVA™ Cream with Seal of Recognition

About

ARCTIVA™ Wellness is a science-driven skincare company that develops transformative products for people suffering from life-altering skin conditions, starting with eczema and psoriasis. Our team of experts is dedicated to researching and developing innovative skin technologies, such as our proprietary HYRDOSURF™ blend of fermented ingredients, with origins in the glacial lakes of Antarctica. At Arctiva Wellness, we formulate long-lasting solutions, not short-lived relief. To stay up to date on product developments, news, and announcements, visit arctivaskin.com.