Tri-level bridge to undergo routine inspection

FARGO, N.D. – The southbound Interstate 29 to eastbound Interstate 94 interchange, known locally as the tri-level bridge, will undergo routine inspection August 21-23.

Traffic will only be impacted between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on those days. Motorists should expect reduced speeds and closures of the right lane and shoulder during inspection. An 18-foot width limit will be in place.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

