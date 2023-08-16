Special Olympics Georgia Hosts 10th Annual Georgia Natural Gas Shoot for Champions
GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, August 18th, Special Olympics Georgia will host over 75 shooters at the 10th Annual Georgia Natural Gas Shoot for Champions fundraiser benefiting the Special Olympics Georgia athletes. The event will feature breakfast followed by a sporting clays tournament with lunch and prizes. Immediately following the tournament, all shooters will enjoy a brief awards program with a speech from a Special Olympics Georgia athlete. The event will be held at the beautiful Garland Mountains where shooters will take on the picturesque 12-station course overlooking scenic mountain views.
Special Olympics Georgia CEO says, “Special Olympics Georgia is excited to host the 10th Annual Shoot for Champions Classic at the beautiful Garland Mountain Sporting Clays Course again this year. This annual event is always a hit with our shooters, donors, and volunteers who get to experience the fabulous views while supporting our athletes, and we look forward to it every year.”
Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank Georgia Natural Gas, the Title Sponsor for the 2023 Shoot for Champions.
Special Olympics Georgia would additionally like to thank the Sharpshooter Sponsors - John Thornton Chevrolet, High Street Real Estate Partners and The Deguire Family, and the Breakfast/Lunch Sponsors - The Nunnally Foundation and The Owens & Minor Foundation, for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 17,731 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.
Maurissa Dugger
