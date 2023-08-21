Advancing Virtual Reality in Healthcare, Waya Health Partners with Reimagine Well
With a shared mission to evolve the patient experience, the companies will collaborate to improve VR technology and digital experiences in healthcare
The team at Reimagine Well shares in our mission to transform wellness and healthcare – improving the lives of patients through technology that’s deployed in a responsible and cost effective manner.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington – August 21, 2023 – Waya Health and Reimagine Well, two leading virtual reality (VR) healthcare companies, announced today a new collaboration. With the partnership, Waya Health customers and users will now have access to cutting-edge content from Reimagine Well. Reimagine Well will also benefit from the feature-rich, device-agnostic platform that Waya Health has built. Together, the companies intend to continue to scale users across both private and public sector hospitals, as well as senior care, skilled nursing facilities, and home health.
“The team at Reimagine Well shares in our mission to transform wellness and healthcare – improving the lives of patients through advanced technology that’s deployed in a responsible, thoughtful, and cost effective manner,” shared Joe Morgan MD, President at Waya Health. “Their founders, Dr. Leonard Sender, a clinician and researcher, and Roger Holzberg, a former Disney Imagineer, have impressive backgrounds, and they’ve been able to create unique patient experiences that help improve clinical outcomes and increase hospital throughput. We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with them and the larger Reimagine Well team.”
“Waya Health is a disruptive force within healthcare, offering some of the greatest VR technology infrastructure and personalized experiences,” shared Dr. Leonard Sender, CMO and Co-Founder of Reimagine Well. “By joining together, we are able to exponentially grow our customer base, and evolve the healthcare journey for many more patients and families. I feel confident that, together, our teams will continue to advance the great work our organizations have already started.”
About Waya Health
Waya Health was founded by clinicians who are leveraging technology to improve the lives of patients, colleagues, and what is possible in healthcare. As a healthcare company first, we are committed to creating better patient outcomes, whether that is less pain, reduced anxiety, a speedier recovery or reducing the need for drugs. The Waya Health Platform is a unified extended reality platform that allows this technology to be deployed in the most sensible, cost-effective, and versatile way. We constantly strive to add new capabilities as the potential of this technology is discovered, tested and proven. Our values are in line with the patients, doctors, and the medical support staff we empower with our leading-edge technological tools. We are clinicians harnessing the power of technology. Learn more at www.wayahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Reimagine Well
Reimagine Well provides a proprietary platform and programs designed to ease the patient journey from diagnosis to wellbeing, using imagination, technology, and education. Roger Holzberg and Leonard Sender, MD, founded Reimagine Well. Sender is the founder of the Society for Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. Holzberg teaches Experience Design in Healthcare at the California Inst. of the Arts, is a former award-winning Disney Imagineer, the first (consulting) Creative Director of the National Cancer Institute and is a 20-year cancer survivor.
