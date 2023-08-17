Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,081 in the last 365 days.

PGLS Makes Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year at No. 424

PGLS Logo

Piedmont Global Language Solutions (PGLS)

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Piedmont Global Language Solutions (PGLS), a leading Language Service Provider, is being recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. The Inc. 5000 list is renowned for showcasing the fastest-growing private companies in the United States across various sectors. Inc has ranked PGLS at No. 424 overall, at No. 44 in Business Products & Services, and at No. 23 in the state of Virginia.

“It is an incredible honor to not only make the Inc. 5000, but for PGLS to be ranked in the top 10% in back-to-back years,” said Mohamed Hussein, Founder and CEO of PGLS. “It is a testament to the culture of talent, teamwork, and trust we have fostered at PGLS. We are on an exciting trajectory, and we are eager to continue this journey of growth while embracing the challenges that come with it.”

The fastest-growing Language Service Provider in the world in 2022, PGLS’s growth was reaffirmed by moving even further up the Inc. 5000 list in 2023. The company‘s success can be attributed to its commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction. Unlike many language service companies, PGLS offers a full range of language solutions, including translation, localization, interpretation, and language training.

As PGLS celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains committed to providing quality language services, expanding language access, and fostering cross-cultural connections for organizations around the world. PGLS continues to be focused on growth and innovation while ensuring its clients receive the utmost value in their global endeavors.

PGLS is a leading provider of Translation, Interpretation, and Language Training solutions in over 200 languages and regional varieties. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with team members spanning five continents, PGLS is a minority-owned company that provides unique, innovative and scalable solutions that advance the global missions of its partners.

For more information, please contact PGLS at marketing@pglsinc.com or pgls.com.

John Demessemaeker
PGLS
marketing@pglsinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

PGLS Makes Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year at No. 424

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more