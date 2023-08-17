PGLS Makes Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year at No. 424
EINPresswire.com/ -- Piedmont Global Language Solutions (PGLS), a leading Language Service Provider, is being recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. The Inc. 5000 list is renowned for showcasing the fastest-growing private companies in the United States across various sectors. Inc has ranked PGLS at No. 424 overall, at No. 44 in Business Products & Services, and at No. 23 in the state of Virginia.
“It is an incredible honor to not only make the Inc. 5000, but for PGLS to be ranked in the top 10% in back-to-back years,” said Mohamed Hussein, Founder and CEO of PGLS. “It is a testament to the culture of talent, teamwork, and trust we have fostered at PGLS. We are on an exciting trajectory, and we are eager to continue this journey of growth while embracing the challenges that come with it.”
The fastest-growing Language Service Provider in the world in 2022, PGLS’s growth was reaffirmed by moving even further up the Inc. 5000 list in 2023. The company‘s success can be attributed to its commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction. Unlike many language service companies, PGLS offers a full range of language solutions, including translation, localization, interpretation, and language training.
As PGLS celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains committed to providing quality language services, expanding language access, and fostering cross-cultural connections for organizations around the world. PGLS continues to be focused on growth and innovation while ensuring its clients receive the utmost value in their global endeavors.
PGLS is a leading provider of Translation, Interpretation, and Language Training solutions in over 200 languages and regional varieties. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with team members spanning five continents, PGLS is a minority-owned company that provides unique, innovative and scalable solutions that advance the global missions of its partners.
For more information, please contact PGLS at marketing@pglsinc.com or pgls.com.
