PGLS Ranked as Industry Leader
Slator 2022 LSPI & Nimdzi 100 Released
I am thrilled to see the industry growing and grateful for the positive contributions of our PGLS team, clients, partners, advisors, and friends.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piedmont Global Language Solutions (PGLS) makes its debut, appearing on two major industry rankings, the Slator 2022 Language Service Provider Index (LSPI) and the Nimdzi 100 Ranking of Language Service Providers (LSPs). PGLS received the Leader designation, landing in the top 50 on the Slator 2022 LSPI, and ranked in the top 75 on the Nimdzi 100.
At PGLS, every word matters. As an industry leader, we provide unique, innovative, and scalable solutions that advance the global missions and interests of our trusted partners. We are proud to be a minority-owned company making swift progress to improve language access and remove language barriers. We value our important work and are honored by the recognition of our efforts by Slator and Nimdzi.
Slator is a leading provider of news, analysis, and research for the language services industry. The Slator LSPI is a ranking, by order of revenue, and index of the world’s largest LSPs, and segmented into four groups: Super Agencies, Leaders, Challengers, and Boutiques. The 2022 LSPI included more than 300 companies.
Nimdzi is a market research and international consulting company. The Nimdzi 100 concentrates on ranking LSPs with $10 million or more in total revenue (not specific to language services). Nimdzi estimates that the language services industry reached $60.5 billion in 2021, and at a CAGR of 7.0%, is projected to be $84.9 billion by 2026.
PGLS is a leading provider of comprehensive multilingual Translation, Interpretation, and Language Training solutions in over 200 languages and dialects. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with team members spanning five continents, PGLS embodies a passion for language and a commitment to excellence.
