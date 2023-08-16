QUEST: A Framework for Value-Based Care Excellence

Auscura

The transition from volume-based to value-based care marks a pivotal shift in healthcare delivery.

The QUEST framework propels the healthcare industry into the era of value-based care by fostering stakeholder collaboration and strategic alignment.” — Dr. Tom Scaletta; CEO, Auscura

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), a nonprofit entity founded in 1991, introduced the "Triple Aim" in 2006, emphasizing the importance of adjusting quality, cost, and satisfaction. The merging of value-based care (VBC) with the balanced scorecard management approach gave rise to the QUEST framework, using an acronym encapsulating the five tenets of VBC—quality, utilization, efficiency, satisfaction, and teamwork—that was devised by Dr. Tom Scaletta, in 2018.

• QUALITY: Quality revolves around evidence-based practices that yield favorable patient outcomes. This facet encompasses safety measures that prevent morbidity. For instance, post-encounter wellness checks can uncover missed diagnoses, address aftercare gaps, and identify early complications.

• UTILIZATION: Utilization measurement identifies providers deviating significantly from the mean. Precision coaching can substantially reduce unwarranted testing, prescribing, and hospitalizations. For example, case managers can encourage over-utilizers to directly transition eligible emergency department patients to senior care facilities and avoid observation admissions.

• EFFICIENCY: Efficiency requires swift decision-making, parallel processing, and streamlined turnaround times. Deploying automated systems for administrative tasks, such as responding to patient concerns, identifying frequent ED users, and facilitating care team communication, enhances operational efficiency.

• SATISFACTION: A meta-analysis demonstrated that evidence-based care quality correlates closely with perceived care quality (i.e., patient satisfaction). Content patients have better adherence to aftercare plans and file fewer malpractice claims. The VBC model encourages patient engagement and shared decision-making.

• TEAMWORK: Effective teamwork mandates collaboration among stakeholders, encompassing patients, providers, payers, and system administrators. Harmonizing all parties' objectives across the VBC spectrum cultivates an environment where staff experiences greater job satisfaction, fostering exceptional patient outcomes.

The QUEST framework substantiates its efficacy by aligning with patient experience, physician expectations, system financials, and payer prerequisites. Collaborative endeavors between these essential stakeholders promote VBC goals, laying the foundation for an equitable healthcare ecosystem.

ABOUT AUSCURA

Auscura is a healthcare technology company that enhances patient outcomes through secure, automated communication. Derived from the Latin words Aus-, meaning "to listen," and -cura, meaning "to help," the company name reflects a dedication to understanding and addressing the concerns of all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, from patients and physicians to nurses, administrators, and payers. SmartContact™ is Auscura's automation and communication platform that enables efficient messaging between patients, physicians, nurses, and directors, streamlining healthcare operations and adhering to the QUEST framework for VBC.