Addressing the Escalating Addiction Crisis in Our Communities
Contrary to the thinking of many people who love an addict, you are really the only person you can change.”RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on all of us. There are concerning statistics about the rise in mental health issues in Canada and it is estimated that approximately 21 percent of the population (about 6 million people) will meet the criteria for addiction in their lifetime. This impacts the families, friends and colleagues of the addict.
As an Addictions Therapist with more than 30 years of experience working with the loved ones of addicts—and with 36 years of sobriety herself—Candace Plattor, M.A. understands that in order for addicts to begin to consider making healthier choices for themselves, their families need to begin by setting healthier boundaries, as well as stopping enabling behaviours that can keep their loved ones stuck in their addiction.
Candace will be presenting a 20-minute talk and Q&A on August 23rd for the Rotary Club of Richmond. During this talk, she will provide the steps we must take in order for the addicts we love to understand that they have the power to choose to recover from the addiction that is destroying their lives and making the lives of those around them a roller-coaster of chaos and grief.
“Drug addiction has become quite rampant in BC, with many people affected by it in some way. The Rotary Club of Richmond is pleased to learn more about this topic from speaker Candace Plattor, M.A. of Love With Boundaries. This information will greatly help to encourage and foster the ideal of service to help our communities thrive,” says Jimmy Yan of Richmond Rotary.
“Contrary to the thinking of many people who love an addict, you are really the only person you can change. The true shift in your relationships will come only with the courage to look at yourself honestly and realistically, to see how you may be enabling the addiction to continue,” says Candace.
About Candace Plattor
Candace Plattor, M. A., is a professional speaker, Addictions Therapist in private practice, a sought-after leader in the field of addiction, and the author of the award-winning book “Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself: The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction.” In her unique and signature Family Addiction Counselling and Therapy Program, she specializes in working with families and other loved ones of people who are struggling with addiction. The results Candace achieves have been astounding: addicts stop using and families regain their lives from the ravages of addiction.
About Love With Boundaries:
Love With Boundaries offers counselling to help families and the addicts they love come out of the pain and suffering of addiction—forever. Our therapists counsel families about how to love with clear and respectful boundaries, and they provide insights and techniques to help families stop enabling the addicts they love so that everyone can make the choice to recover from addiction.
