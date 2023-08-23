Viscadia Appoints Douglas H. Willson, Ph.D. as Principal to Enhance Life Sciences Forecasting Expertise
Empowering Confidence: Viscadia Welcomes Dr. Douglas H. Willson as New PrincipalWASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscadia, a leading life sciences forecasting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas H. Willson, Ph.D. as Principal, contributing to the continuous enhancement of the company's leading capabilities in forecasting for the life sciences industry.
With a career spanning over 20 years, Willson brings extensive experience and expertise in life sciences forecasting, market research, and strategic planning to Viscadia. His appointment reflects Viscadia's commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge solutions to navigate the complexities of the life sciences landscape.
Willson has held senior leadership positions at global organizations such as Ipsos Healthcare Advisory Services, Cello Health Advantage, ZS Associates, A+A Bell Falla/Bell Falla and Associates, GfK Healthcare, and National Analysts Inc. (now Naxion). Throughout his career, he has led forecasting practices, driven innovation in market research methodologies, and spearheaded numerous successful forecasting engagements for pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, and diagnostics.
"We are thrilled to welcome Doug to Viscadia," said Satish K. Kauta, Founder and CEO of Viscadia. "Building on his extensive knowledge, we aim to maintain our commitment to providing gold-standard services and solidifying our position as a premier life sciences forecasting firm.”
As Principal at Viscadia, Willson will provide strategic guidance, lead forecasting initiatives, and leverage his vast experience to drive innovation and confidence in life science forecasting.
"I am excited to join Viscadia and contribute to their mission of empowering clients with confidence in forecasting," said Willson. "Viscadia's commitment to excellence, innovation, and client-centric focus aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at Viscadia and delivering outstanding forecasting solutions to our clients."
With the appointment of Douglas H. Willson, Ph.D., Viscadia solidifies its standing as a leading provider of forecasting solutions in the life sciences industry. Through a combination of cutting-edge technologies and a team of seasoned professionals, Viscadia continues to set new standards in delivering clear and dynamic forecasts to drive informed decision-making.
###
About Viscadia
Viscadia is a leading global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry by providing the optimal ingredients to achieve forecasting confidence. With a team of forecasting specialists and a commitment to excellence, we leverage our deep forecasting expertise to design and build custom models, execute market research to frame the business case and ask the right questions, and optimize your decision-making through comprehensive ongoing cycle support. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com.
Jaime Owens
Viscadia | Forecasting Confidence
jaime.owens@viscadia.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter