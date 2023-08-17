Las Vegas Cosmetic Dentist Explains Advantages of Invisalign® vs. Braces
Dr. Joseph Willardsen, a cosmetic dentist in Las Vegas and the head of True Dentistry, outlines the advantages of Invisalign® versus traditional braces.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of orthodontic appliances available today, from Invisalign® clear aligners to more traditional types of braces, offers effective options for correcting a variety of orthodontic concerns and conditions. However, according to Las Vegas cosmetic dentist Joseph Willardsen, DDS, some treatment options may be more beneficial than others, depending on the patient’s needs, goals, and wishes. With this in mind, Dr. Willardsen says understanding the distinctions between two of the most popular orthodontic treatments available is important for individuals who are considering ways to obtain straighter teeth or improved bite alignment.
A major breakthrough in orthodontic innovation occurred with the development of Invisalign®. The clear, plastic aligners are hardly noticeable (if noticeable at all) while being worn. This can be particularly advantageous for adults and adolescents who would like to improve signs of excessive spacing, crowding, general misalignment, or common bite irregularities, but would like to do so in the most discreet way possible. The smooth, flexible design allows the customized Invisalign® “trays” to gradually move the teeth into an improved alignment without the need for brackets and wires. Dr. Willardsen encourages patients to consistently wear the aligners for the majority of the day (22 hours) for optimal results, but notes that one of the greatest conveniences of Invisalign® is the ability to remove them while eating and brushing/flossing. He says this feature is also beneficial for oral hygiene because it allows for more thorough cleansing of both the teeth and gums, as well as the appliance. Due to its differences from traditional-style braces, Dr. Willardsen finds that patients often choose Invisalign® over that particular orthodontic option when possible because Invisalign® is removable, less conspicuous, typically more comfortable, and easier to clean.
With all of the advantages offered by Invisalign®, Dr. Willardsen is careful to explain that some individuals may have orthodontic conditions that are more severe in nature, and braces may be recommended in those cases. Braces utilize brackets and wires to correct common orthodontic concerns, and today’s options include traditional metal, ceramic, clear, and other varieties. He notes that Invisalign® is often better suited for patients who have mild to moderate orthodontic concerns, while braces may be the preferred treatment for more pronounced cases of misalignment or bite irregularities. That said, Dr. Willardsen says many individuals are candidates for Invisalign®, and the best way to determine eligibility is to have an onsite, professional evaluation. He explains that the patient’s treatment goals in addition to the severity of the present orthodontic conditions, the projected length of treatment, and other factors can be taken into account in the decision as to which treatment may offer the optimal solution.
About True Dentistry
True Dentistry is a comprehensive dental practice composed of an elite group of dentists led by Dr. Joseph G. Willardsen. A graduate of Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, Dr. Willardsen completed additional dental education and training at the prestigious Las Vegas Institute. Dr. Willardsen also shares his knowledge and expertise by teaching other dentists interested in the field of cosmetic dentistry. He is an active member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Dental Association, and the Nevada Dental Association. In addition to Invisalign®, Dr. Willardsen and his colleagues at True Dentistry offer a variety of cosmetic, preventive, and restorative dental care options, including porcelain veneers, dental implants, and many other advanced treatments. Dr. Willardsen is available for an interview upon request.
For more information about True Dentistry, please visit truedentistry.com, facebook.com/TrueDentistryJoeWillardsenDDS, or @truedentistry on Instagram.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.truedentistry.com/practice-news/las-vegas-cosmetic-dentist-explains-advantages-of-invisalign-vs-braces/
###
True Dentistry
9061 W. Post Road
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 434-4800
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here