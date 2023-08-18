Renowned Architectural Lighting Designer, Robert Lanteigne, Joins Lighting Agora's Innovative Team
We're thrilled to welcome Robert to the team. His depth of lighting knowledge and creativity will be invaluable for our clients.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighting Agora has added influential lighting designer Robert Lanteigne (AKA LIGHTBOB) as Senior Lighting Designer, marking an exciting new chapter for the company. With over 40 years of extensive international expertise, Lanteigne brings tremendous lighting design experience.
— Tom Butters, LC and Founder
Through books, courses, and individual coaching, Lanteigne has empowered numerous electrical engineers to blend technical skills with creative vision. He is passionate about guiding ambitious engineers to excel as lighting professionals. His leadership significantly strengthens Lighting Agora’s commitment to developing the electrical engineering community into visionary lighting professionals.
After graduating from the prestigious Parsons School of Design, Lanteigne has dedicated his career not just to excellent lighting design but also to training and inspiring future generations of designers. He founded his own lighting education academy and has lectured at universities and conferences globally. Lanteigne is an acclaimed speaker on architectural illumination, having presented to professional lighting associations worldwide. His passion for sharing knowledge significantly strengthens Lighting Agora's commitment to leading-edge lighting training and solutions.
About Lighting Agora
Lighting Agora serves as a dynamic hub connecting accomplished independent lighting designers, consultants, and educators. The firm leads the industry in lighting education, marketing, speaking engagements, luminaire design, municipal lighting guidance, and NCQLP (National Council on Qualifications for the Lighting Professions) exam preparation. As lighting's premier idea exchange, Lighting Agora fosters growth and inspiration.
