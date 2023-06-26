LIGHTBOB Lighting Design Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence in Architectural Lighting Design
40 years of breathtaking Architectural Lighting Design work is being celebrated by LIGHTBOB and Robert Lanteigne, Master Lighting Artist, CEO, and Founder
I have a deep passion for creating exquisite, delightful, and functional lighting, whether its a large-scale project with tight deadlines or a smaller custom fixture.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATED, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LIGHTBOB LLC, a leading architectural lighting design company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Founded in 1983 by Robert Lanteigne, a renowned master lighting designer, the business has grown to become one of the most respected lighting design firms in the world.
"We are proud to celebrate our 40 exciting years of work in lighting. Over the years, we have created some of the most beautiful and iconic lighting designs in the world. And, we are committed to continuing our tradition of excellence going forward," said Robert Lanteigne, Artist, Founder, and CEO of LIGHTBOB Lighting Design.
Mr. Lanteigne's work has been featured in some of the most prestigious publications around the globe, including Architectural Digest, LUCE Lighting and Design, and Chez-soi.
With a deep understanding of the principles of light, shadow, and human perceptions, Mr. Lanteigne and his team provide their clients with the highest quality products and design services to enhance the overall aesthetic of their space. Their services span a lighting plan, fixture specification, installation oversight, and testing and adjustment to achieve perfection.
Additionally, they offer a variety of other services:
• lighting control,
• lighting consulting,
• FFE lighting (Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment in lighting refer to moveable objects in a space, not part of the building’s structure that provides light) and
• unique and exclusive custom luminaires using only energy-efficient lighting fixtures are also available.
Highly acclaimed, where’s what Plan A Architecture had to say about Lanteigne, “We immediately connected on a creative level and knew he was someone who was not only well versed in the technical and creative levels, but his enthusiasm was contagious. We have since teamed up with Robert on several projects worldwide in which his skills in lighting design, audio/visual, and control systems have taken them to a higher level – way beyond our expectations. He is a true professional who is loved by clients and highly respected by electricians and contractors on the job site, which is key to a successful project.”
"I have a deep passion for creating exquisite, delightful, and functional lighting and I bring my passion to all of our projects, whether it's a large-scale project with tight deadlines or a smaller custom fixture. I’m fortunate that my team is dedicated and shares in my passion for this illuminating field,” said Lanteigne.
About LIGHTBOB Lighting Design
LIGHTBOB, LCC is headquartered in Clearwater, FL was founded in June 1983 by master Lighting Designer Robert Lanteigne. He and his knowledgeable firm specialize in architectural light design for commercial, residential, and hospitality spaces around the globe. He believes that lighting is an essential part of any design, and his firm is committed to creating lighting systems that enhance the beauty, functionality, and sustainability of a space. His motto, “We Master the Art of Revealment!” For more information, visit www.lightbob.com or call 727-761-9855.
