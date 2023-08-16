Southern Crop's Bold Brand Collective Unveils Four Exciting New Product Lines Redefining Medical Cannabis in Mississippi
Our vision was to create a diverse range of brands with products that cater to the unique needs and preferences of Mississippi's patients, while ensuring uncompromising quality and consistency.”MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Crop's Bold Brand Collective proudly introduces an innovative lineup of product brands that are set to transform the medical cannabis landscape in Mississippi. With an unwavering commitment to quality and patient well-being, these four distinct brands—SOAR, Fligh, Beyond, and SoCrop—promise to deliver a new level of accessibility, choice, and excellence in medical cannabis offerings.
"Our vision was to create a diverse range of brands with products that cater to the unique needs and preferences of Mississippi's patients, while ensuring uncompromising quality and consistency," explains Yesenia Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer.
SOAR takes flight with a range of options, including whole flower and ground whole flower Tokes, a fresh take on pre-rolls conveniently packaged as a pair. This brand will encompass a comprehensive assortment of consumption methods, allowing patients to discover their preferred ways to experience relief.
Beyond emerges as our wellness-oriented brand, embracing precise dosing through an array of thoughtfully crafted ratios, THC-only, and Full Spectrum doses. Beyond empowers patients with a personalized approach to holistic well-being, encapsulated in a familiar form factor.
Fligh embodies a bespoke collection, presented in eco-friendly reusable packaging containing premium-grade offerings. Our collection of strain-specific Slims come five (5) to a tin, offering ground whole bud flower pre-rolls, while our vape carts deliver the natural essence of cannabis-derived terpenes and pioneering formulations. Fligh goes beyond the ordinary by introducing minor cannabinoid Chews that invite patients to embark on a tailored journey, explorative flavors that will be available in September.
SoCrop, a heartfelt tribute to Southern Crop, embraces its heritage by delivering premium-quality flower products to the Mississippi market. The inaugural offerings include Whole Flower and a 2-pack of shorties, connecting patients with top tier indoor grown flower.
Southern Crop's Bold Brand Collective is poised to make its initial debut through wholesale partners across Mississippi. "Our dedication, expertise, and fervor for elevating cannabis quality have culminated in these remarkable products," declares Jason Kern, COO.
About Southern Crop
Southern Crop is primed to lead the forefront of change beyond the current industry standards. The company is positioned for a multistate expansion stemming from its commitment to produce top-of-the-line cannabis products through innovation and high standards from seed to sale. The goal is to cultivate a long-term positive impact that is the catalyst for the availability of options and access to premium plant-based wellness CPG products.
