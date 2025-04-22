Lundy LLP Announced as Title Sponsor for Region 5 Emergency Preparedness Expo

Helping Southwest Louisiana Residents Prepare for Hurricane Season with Critical Resources and Planning Support

Our mission has always been to serve and protect our neighbors in Southwest Louisiana. We’re honored to support this important event and help ensure our community is ready for whatever may come.” — Matt Lundy

LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lundy LLP is proud to serve as the title sponsor for the Region 5 Emergency Preparedness Expo , which will be held on Saturday, April 26, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Lake Charles Event Center. This free, family-friendly event is designed to help residents of Southwest Louisiana prepare for weather events and natural disasters, particularly the upcoming hurricane season, one of the most high-risk times of the year. Attendees will have access to local agencies, emergency resources, and planning tools to help build a personalized preparedness plan While we all hope for a quiet storm season, preparation remains essential. Lundy LLP encourages all community members to take proactive steps now—before a storm is on the horizon. This includes creating a clear evacuation plan, assembling an emergency supply kit, and reviewing insurance policies to ensure proper coverage. It’s also wise to document your home and belongings with photos or video, keep important personal documents on hand, and have contact information ready for insurance claims and emergency repairs.Keeping receipts and tracking mileage during evacuation may also help with post-storm reimbursements. Taking these small but meaningful steps can make a big difference in protecting your family and home when every moment counts.Lundy LLP has stood alongside the people of Southwest Louisiana through some of the region’s most challenging times—from devastating hurricanes to widespread property losses. The firm’s legal team has helped thousands of residents navigate insurance claims and recovery efforts, often when hope felt out of reach. Their continued involvement in emergency preparedness initiatives reflects their unwavering belief that knowledge, planning, and strong advocacy can empower communities to rebuild stronger than before.“At Lundy LLP, our mission has always been to serve and protect our neighbors in Southwest Louisiana,” said Managing Partner, Matt Lundy. “We’re honored to support this important event and help ensure our community is ready for whatever may come.”Visit the link below to make sure you are prepared for the next hurricane season: https://lundyllp.com/hurricane-season-preparedness/ About Lundy LLPLundy LLP is a leading law firm based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, specializing in complex litigation, personal injury, and hurricane damage claims. With a proven track record of securing favorable outcomes for clients, Lundy LLP is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation and support.

