Green Mining Stock Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF) Advances Pre-feasibility Study

Defense Metals Corp (TSXV:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) provides progress update with respect to its 2023 site infrastructure geotechnical investigations
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining/Metals/ Green Energy Stock news from Investorideas.com- Defense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to provide a progress update with respect to its 2023 site infrastructure geotechnical investigations. The work, with support of the Defense Metals’ technical team and APEX Geoscience Ltd., is being completed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”) one of the principal consultants for the preliminary feasibility study (“PFS”) regarding the Company’s Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Project located near Prince George, Canada.
Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, commented:
“It is great to see our technical consulting teams making significant headway with the Wicheeda site investigations. Defence Metals has assembled a world class team of experts who have both the experience and technical skills to bring this project through pre-feasibility.”
The SRK geotechnical investigation includes the following scopes:
• Geotechnical engineering (waste rock, tailings, contact water pond, and site infrastructure geotechnical investigation),
• Tailings alternative assessment prior to advancing into PFS-level design of a preferred alternative,
• Geochemical characterization (to support mine planning/waste management and to develop preliminary water chemistry predictions for the main mine facilities).
The work completed to date included field site inspections from SRK personnel: Principial Consultant – Mining Rock Mechanics, Ed Saunders, P.Eng. (waste storage facility geotechnical); Principal Consultant – Geochemistry, Kirsty Ketchum, Ph.D., P.Geo. (metal leaching and acid/alkaline rock drainage geochemical characterization); and Senior Consultant- Mining Rock Mechanics, Aton Bloem (open pit geotechnical).
Site infrastructure geotechnical investigations planned include a series of excavated test pits, and sonic overburden drill holes designed to support the preliminary characterization of the shallow soil subsurface and bedrock foundations of potential future waste rock storage (WSF), mineralization stockpile, contact water pond (CWP), crusher, processing plant (INF), and tailings storage facility (TSF) locations.
To date a total of 13 excavated tests pits and 4 sonic overburden geotechnical holes for a total of 93 metres have been completed to characterize surficial material conditions within the proposed WSF, CWP, and TSF areas (Images 1 and 2). Site geotechnical investigations encountered shallow overburden conditions (nil or <1 metre overburden depth), excavated test pit depths ranging from 1 to 5 metres; and sonic overburden drill holes in areas of thicker surficial material ranging from 7 metre to >36.6 metre depth to bedrock.
SRK on site engineering consultants supervised the investigations and carried out soil geotechnical logging, direct testing, sampling, photography of recovered materials, standpipe installation, and coordination of laboratory testing. SRK will process the data collected from the sonic drilling and test pit investigations, and laboratory testing results will be incorporated into the QA/QC dataset.
In addition to infrastructure geotechnical investigations, SRK has commenced a tailings alternatives assessment prior to advancing into PFS-level design of a preferred alternative. This will include tailings characterization and development of design criteria, a siting evaluation, and an alternatives trade-off.
As part of the geochemical characterization scopes SRK has completed a review and compilation of site geological and geochemical data and drill core logs that have been acquired since the 2021 preliminary economic assessment (PEA). These data will be used to develop a sampling plan of the existing drill core for geochemical characterization of the proposed mine facilities, and future set-up of on-site kinetic leach tests (barrel tests). Data will be interpreted to support mine planning/waste management and to develop preliminary water chemistry predictions for the main mine facilities (source terms). Source terms are an input to the site water and load balance model.
Excavated test pit and sonic overburden drilling is currently paused and is expected to resume as part of the WSF, CWP, INF, and TSF (and TSF alternative) geotechnical investigations during September in conjunction with the planned drilling of an additional four (4) pit geotechnical core holes totalling 820 metres.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta, who is a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.
About the Wicheeda REE Property
Defense Metals 100% owned, 6,759-hectare (~16,702-acre) Wicheeda Project is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.
About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the development of its 100% owned Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “DEFN”, in the United States, trading symbol “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information
1. Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).
