Exploring the Synergy: Unveiling a Webinar on the Intersection of KYC and Fraud Detection in Commercial Banking
EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscape of financial security is ever-evolving, requiring the financial sector to stay vigilant and innovative in the face of emerging threats. In a move to empower professionals and institutions with the tools needed to combat financial fraud, Veriday is thrilled to announce an upcoming webinar that delves deep into the dynamic relationship between Know Your Customer (KYC) and fraud detection in the realm of commercial banking.
The Power of Knowledge: The Confluence of KYC and Fraud Detection
Scheduled to take place on August 30th at Noon ET, the webinar promises to be a milestone event for professionals engaged in commercial banking, financial regulations, and security. The virtual event will bring together experts, industry leaders, and thought pioneers to explore the seamless integration of KYC processes and cutting-edge fraud detection strategies.
What to Expect
The webinar will feature insightful presentations and discussions, providing attendees with actionable insights to fortify their financial security practices. Attendees can anticipate the following key takeaways:
Expert Insights: Esteemed speakers Karim Rajwani, Jinisha Bhatt and Andres Betancourt will share their expertise garnered through years of navigating the intricate landscape of KYC and Fraud Detection in commercial banking.
Unveiling Modern Threats: A spotlight will be placed on the evolving tactics employed by fraudsters and how proactive detection can mitigate these threats effectively.
Technological Innovations: Attendees will gain an understanding of how cutting-edge technologies such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics are revolutionizing fraud prevention and KYC compliance.
Real-world Applications: Real-life case studies will showcase the tangible impact of a harmonious KYC and Fraud Detection synergy in thwarting financial fraud.
Join Us and Elevate Your Financial Security Arsenal
The webinar invites professionals, regulators, and anyone interested in enhancing their understanding of KYC and Fraud Detection's symbiotic relationship. This event is a unique opportunity to engage with experts, ask questions, and gain valuable insights to safeguard financial institutions against modern threats.
"We believe that knowledge is the ultimate weapon against financial fraud. By exploring the connection between KYC and Fraud Detection, we aim to equip professionals with the expertise to navigate the ever-changing landscape of financial security," said Sharmila WIjeyakumar, Chief Revenue Officer.
Registration Information
Registration for the webinar is now open. Interested individuals can secure their spot by visiting https://veriday.com/the-intersection-of-kyc-and-fraud-detection.
About Veriday
Veriday is a leading Professional Services company dedicated to helping the Financial services world with digital transformation. With a commitment to innovation, education, and excellence, Veriday strives to empower professionals with the knowledge and tools to excel in their respective fields.
Letty Wong
Letty Wong
