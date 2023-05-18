The Journey Continues - Veriday Extends Contract with Leading German Automotive Company
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriday has announced the renewal of its contract with a leading German automotive company for another year. This is a major milestone in the relationship between the two companies that dates back to 2019. Their association began with an urgent, but specific need to alleviate instability the auto industry leaders were experiencing with their platform. In the years since, Veriday has worked closely with the company’s Michigan-based team, to provide consistent checkups and preventative tech care they need to maintain their long term digital health.
“We are excited to continue to build on the success we’ve achieved as we expand the solution into new markets.” -Sam Hyland, VP, Professional Services, Veriday, Inc.
In the years Veriday has been supporting the company, they have achieved several important accomplishments, including:
-Optimizing Liferay platform performance
-Creating internal digital transformation advocates
-Adapting technologies to better address business needs
To learn more about this client journey, click here.
About Veriday: Veriday means “Honest Day,” reflecting our passion for delivering an honest day’s work with 100% client focus. We specialize in developing strategies, products, and solutions to transform your user experiences and engagement. Our experts will help you implement an end-to-end vision. From strategy, conceptual planning and design to implementation, management and technical support, we are with you every step of the way to ensure your next technology or digital marketing project is an unequivocal success. Learn more about Veriday at www.veriday.com. Get updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Emlyn Torres
