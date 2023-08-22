HMP Global’s 35th annual EMS World Expo will deliver education, hands-on training for more than 5,000 EMS professionals

The 2023 educational program provides robust, hands-on, high-impact classes along eight learning tracks.

Keynote session features insight from Buffalo Bills’ on-field medical team who treated safety Damar Hamlin.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s largest emergency medical services event, EMS World Expo, celebrates its 35th annual meeting this fall with a robust program featuring unique, hands-on training and workshops led by some of the world’s top emergency medical clinicians, educators, and researchers.

EMS World Expo will be held September 18-22 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Recognized as a “Next 50” event by Trade Show Executive magazine, EMS World Expo is one of the largest trade shows in the United States, by the number of exhibiting companies and total attendance. EMS World Expo draws over 5,000 attendees from more than 50 countries worldwide, participating in programs led by 250 speakers. Its 2023 Exhibit Hall will showcase nearly 300 of the world’s leading emergency medical product and service providers.

The 2023 keynote presentation features Jason McMullan, MD, and Bentley Woods Curry, MD, presenting “A Shock Heard Round the World: Important Lessons for EMS Providers in the Wake of the Damar Hamlin Resuscitation.” Dr. McMullan and Dr. Curry were two of the on-field physicians who attended to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game in January. They will review the National Football League’s on-field Emergency Action Plan, introduce the concept that sudden cardiac arrest in athletes is unique and needs special consideration for EMS providers, and discuss opportunities for improvement in the care of athletes.

Two days of preconference workshops will be held September 18-19, and the main conference kicks off with an opening ceremony and keynote presentation on Wednesday, September 20. The five-day educational program features high-impact classes along eight learning tracks tailored to provide EMS professionals at every level the tools they need to advance their skills: Clinical Paramedicine; Community Paramedicine; Critical Care; Education; Fundamentals; Health and Wellness; Leadership, Management, and Operations; and Research.

A highlight of this year’s program is the Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack workshop, to be held Monday, September 18 at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, in partnership with New Orleans EMS and Acadian Ambulance Services, Inc. The workshop will be a full-scale, multi-agency mass casualty operation, with specific learning components for both EMS leaders (command and control) and front-line responders (operations).

“The CCTA workshop will be a valuable experience for participants to learn tactics, movements, and how to react to a diverse collection of mass casualty events,” said Josh Hartman, NRP, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular and Emergency & Mobile Medicine, HMP Omnimedia. “Through this partnership, New Orleans EMS and Acadian are overseeing the workshop curriculum. We are proud to partner with New Orleans EMS and Acadian to provide attendees with a unique simulation exercise which will be the closest to a real-world experience for everyone involved in this workshop.”

Other hands-on sessions include the Teleflex Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Procedural Cadaver Labs on Tuesday, September 19; tours of the Norman E. McSwain, Jr., MD, Spirit of Charity Level 1 Trauma Center in New Orleans, held Wednesday through Friday, September 20-22; and the EMS World Clinical Challenge, a clinical competition where each participant will receive a limited-edition challenge coin.

EMS World Expo is the premier education event where clinical and operational experts from around the globe come together to share innovative research and demonstrate cutting-edge procedures that drive the field of paramedicine and the delivery of emergency medical care forward. It provides the highest-quality education and training for the entire EMS team, including paramedics, firefighters, military medics, physicians, nurses, EMS medical directors, physician assistants, emergency medical technicians, first responders, and EMS managers, officers, administrators, and chiefs.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

