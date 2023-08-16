Cannalle Inc. Adds 1000mg Full-Spectrum CBD Products To Its Offerings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Combining high-quality skincare with the health benefits of CBD, Cannalle reinforces its commitment to excellence and product effectiveness in the luxury health and beauty industry.
Cannalle Inc., a pioneer in high-quality skincare infused with full-spectrum CBD, announces the release of its new line of products, each featuring an impressive 1000mg full-spectrum CBD. This innovative company is committed to offering health and beauty treatments that look and feel luxurious and provide substantial wellness benefits.
"Our philosophy is simple; the product can't just look good; it must be good from the inside out," the company's rep stated. This mindset was the driving force behind creating the firm's new line, which includes the CBD Infused Pain Relief Cream, the Travel Size Pain Relief Cream, and the Time Capsule™ - Lifting Eye Cream.
Each product is crafted with a robust 1000mg full-spectrum CBD, a potency that surpasses many other brands on the market. These unique formulations are infused with the finest CBD and contain rejuvenating naturals, plant stem cells, and fruit peptides to enhance their revitalizing properties.
The CBD Infused Pain Relief Cream and its travel-size variant offer targeted relief to cutaneous receptors, with their rich, creamy textures and fresh herbal scents contributing to an overall feeling of well-being.
Meanwhile, the Time Capsule™ - Lifting Eye Cream uses orange plant stem cells to fortify skin structure, with added vitamin C for collagen production and improved appearance of hyperpigmentation. This serum also harnesses the benefits of CBD Oil to combat free radicals and energize the skin.
Cannalle Inc. has collaborated with expert chemists, formulators, and award-winning industrial designers to develop their product line. Its commitment to quality is demonstrated through its cooperation with labs that employ the latest CBD extraction methods and innovative technologies, resulting in the purest Full Spectrum CBD distillate.
"CBD, when paired with the right components and potency, can offer numerous health benefits. We are excited to provide our customers with the experience of a luxury skincare brand that looks amazing and feels decadent and brings the wellness benefits of full-spectrum CBD," the rep added.
All Cannalle products are proudly manufactured in the USA at a cGMP & FDA registered facility, assuring customers of its commitment to the highest quality standards.
With the release of these new CBD products, Cannalle Inc. is taking a significant step forward in the luxury CBD health and beauty industry. As always, the company remains devoted to its philosophy of ensuring that its offerings are aesthetically appealing and genuinely effective.
About Cannalle Inc. -
Founded by Roee and Amihay, life-long advocates of the health benefits of CBD, Cannalle Inc. dedicates itself to creating luxury CBD health and beauty treatments that deliver genuine results. The company's commitment to quality, purity, and potency sets them apart in the fast-growing CBD cosmetics industry. Individuals looking for 1000mg full-spectrum CBD cream can check out Cannalle Inc.
