Escents Launches Natural Aromatherapy Fragrance Oils For Elevating Sensory Experience Through Nature’s Journey
EINPresswire.com/ -- Escents' portable essential oil inhalers offer the perfect solution for those seeking relaxation and energy on the go. These products are convenient and easy to carry, ensuring that users can enjoy the treatment of essential oils wherever they are.
Escents, a premier leader-in-scent, is thrilled to launch its natural aromatherapy fragrance oils, providing a sensory journey to relaxation, energy, and wellness. With a summer clearance sale underway, now is the perfect time to stock up on these natural delights and immerse oneself in the power of aromatherapy.
Escents remain the go-to destination for those seeking a mindful and nature-centric lifestyle. With various scents available in the store, everyone can find their perfect match for relaxation. The aromatherapy company is committed to natural, cruelty-free, and environmentally friendly products. All items are 100% BPA-free, and the company does not test on animals.
Escents' synergy blend oils combine 100% pure essential oils, amplifying their therapeutic benefits. Unlike essential oil, these carefully formulated blends provide a unique and powerful fragrance. From improving mood to promoting relaxation, the synergy blend oils offer a holistic approach to wellness. Add them to a diffuser or use them in custom products to experience their full potential.
"At Escents, we believe in the power of nature to enhance our well-being. Our natural aromatherapy fragrance oils are crafted with love, care, and dedication, providing our customers with a sensory journey that nurtures the mind, body, and soul," said Jacqui MacNeill, the founder of Escents. "We are excited to offer these products during our summer clearance sale, making it easier for everyone to experience the joys of aromatherapy at an irresistible price."
Meanwhile, the summer clearance sale offers an incredible opportunity to grab Escents' natural aromatherapy fragrance oils at an unbeatable price. The deal includes various products, from essential oil inhalers to synergy blend oils and essential oil families. There is no need for a promo code for this exciting offer, but quantities are limited, so customers are encouraged to act fast and not miss out on this amazing deal.
Learning aromatherapy with Escents' essential oil families classification is easier and more enjoyable. By understanding essential oil families, users can confidently navigate a diverse selection of oils and discover new scents and their properties. While these "families" serve as a learning aid, Escents ensures all their products are 100% natural, sourced from around the world, and blended locally in Canada.
About Escents:
Founded in 1992, Escents is a Vancouver-based company that provides natural essentials for the body, mind, and home. With an extensive range of scent selections and a first-to-market custom blending experience, Escents has become a global leader in aromatherapy. Offering over 500 bath, body, and home fragrance products, the company continues to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace the healing power of nature.
Founded in 1992, Escents is a Vancouver-based company that provides natural essentials for the body, mind, and home. With an extensive range of scent selections and a first-to-market custom blending experience, Escents has become a global leader in aromatherapy. Offering over 500 bath, body, and home fragrance products, the company continues to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace the healing power of nature.
