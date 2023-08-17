Tessolve Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator Design Services Alliance to Supercharge Time to Market for Customers
This collaboration enables us to harness the cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and unparalleled expertise of IFS, propelling us to offer enhanced value to our customers.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tessolve, a leading global provider of semiconductor engineering solutions, announced today it has joined Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator Design Services Alliance. This collaboration signifies Tessolve’s commitment to assisting IFS customers in post-silicon validation of complex digital, analog, and mixed-signal ASICs while expediting their time-to-market through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge Test Development and Execution services including Post Silicon bring-up and NPI.
— Huzefa Cutlerywala, SVP Sales and Marketing, Tessolve
By joining forces with IFS, Tessolve aims to support IFS customers with state-of-the-art post-silicon solutions that span the product test lifecycle and package design, from conceptualization to implementation. These solutions cater to a diverse array of applications and industries, including automotive, industrial/IoT, data center/enterprise, and consumer.
Tessolve brings to the table its extensive expertise in Package design, ATE (Wafer Sort and Final test) programs, Test Hardware, Test Program Debug/optimization, ATE Characterization, Reliability/Stress Qual testing, and Failure Analysis services for IFS Customers. The close association with IFS enables efficient post-silicon support, streamlining the journey from prototype to volume production. "We are thrilled to be an integral part of the IFS Accelerator Design Services Alliance. This collaboration enables us to harness the cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and unparalleled expertise of IFS, propelling us to offer enhanced value to our customers. We are looking forward to this collaboration with IFS and fellow members of the Design Services Alliance, to collectively propel innovation within the semiconductor industry," states Huzefa Cutlerywala, SVP Sales and Marketing.
"We are pleased to welcome Tessolve to the IFS Accelerator Design Services Alliance," said Rahul Goyal, Vice President & General Manager of Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement at Intel. "Their expertise and capabilities in post-silicon validation will be a valuable addition to the Alliance as we collaborate to advance customer innovation on our foundry platforms."
About Tessolve:
Tessolve is a leading global engineering service and solution provider, boasting a team of over 3000 skilled professionals. With a comprehensive range of pre-and post-silicon expertise, Tessolve offers a seamless, all-in-one solution that covers both hardware and software capabilities. Our state-of-the-art silicon and system testing labs further enhance our offerings. We specialize in delivering turnkey ASIC solutions, taking projects from initial design to the final packaged parts. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and are actively investing in Research and Development Centers of Excellence. Our focus areas include 5G, mmWave, high-power PMICs, HSIO, HBM/3D/Chiplets, and system-level tests, among others.
In addition to our ASIC solutions, we provide end-to-end product design services in the embedded domain. From concept to manufacturing, our dedicated team supports various industries such as Automotive, Avionics, Data centers, Industrial/IoT, and Semiconductor segments.
Discover more about Tessolve and our extensive capabilities at www.tessolve.com.
