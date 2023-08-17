Smartcare Software's Advanced Service and Care Management Platform Granted Link-age Solutions Group Purchasing Agreement

Simplifying the world of care through technology. Senior living operators are strategically diversifying their service offerings to enhance resident's lives. Smartcare supports any service offering, from basic household help to pet care to HCBS and ADL support. Senior living organizations using Smartcare generally see increased service access by their residents while reducing back-office overhead time by over 20%.

Smartcare's electronic resource planning (ERP) platform drives profitable service & care business lines to support seniors in Link-age Solutions communities.

Senior living operators are diversifying their service offerings to enhance resident's lives and expand revenue. Smartcare helps communities efficiently manage these value-added service lines.” — Kristin Cummins, National Sales Director at Smartcare Software

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of the leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Electronic Resource Planning (ERP) platform for service and care providers, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Link-age Solutions (Link-age), a senior living Group Purchasing Organization (GPO).

Through this partnership, members will access the value of Smartcare's award-winning platform for organizing and optimizing care as senior living communities seek ways to efficiently offer their residents more services like transportation, household help, and personal care.

Smartcare Software's intelligent, cloud-based platform effectively manages add-on services and service packages in communities. The platform supports any service offering, from basic household help to pet care to HCBS and ADL support. Using sophisticated automation, connected technologies, and advanced proactive analytics, Smartcare simplifies scheduling and marketing services, helps track service delivery, automates back-office functions, and drives higher profitability for service lines.

"Today's seniors are increasingly staying healthier longer and want to remain in their community as long as possible," says Smartcare's National Sales Director, Kristin Cummins. "To reflect this trend, senior living operators are strategically diversifying their service offerings to enhance resident's lives, expand revenue, and engage a wider range of older adults. Smartcare helps communities efficiently manage these value-added service lines both inside and outside the walls of their communities."

"Link-age Solutions is proud to have Smartcare as our newest Group Purchasing Organization Supplier Partner," says Steve Wittman, Executive Vice President of Link-age Solutions, LLC. "Smartcare's platform provides multiple solutions that allow service lines to thrive, from addressing hiring and retention to improved workflows and communication."

Smartcare removes the barriers communities face when offering a-la-carte services and personal care to their residents and the surrounding community. Senior living organizations using Smartcare generally see increased service access by their residents while reducing back-office overhead time by over 20%. This means communities can simultaneously improve profitability while helping residents lead more fulfilling and meaningful lives.

To learn more about Smartcare Software, visit www.smartcaresoftware.com.

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is the developer of a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of home and community-based services and care in the post-acute and long-term care markets.

Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is addressing the staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience.

Smartcare's solutions drive the best practices in care and service delivery while increasing the engagement of staff, caregivers, residents/clients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About Link-Age Solutions

Linkage Solutions is a curated concierge service for Link-Age members' supply chain and resident engagement needs. Operating as a group purchasing organization, they leverage their combined scale to secure maximum savings for their members. Their contracting team, with over 150 years of combined experience in the non-acute space, makes it their business to understand their members' challenges and find solutions to meet them.