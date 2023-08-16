New Hours for Disaster Recovery Centers

All nine Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont have new hours as of Aug. 16.

The centers will now be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will be closed Sundays.

If you were affected by Vermont’s July floods, visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help applying for FEMA assistance, ask questions and learn about resources that can help you recover. No appointment is needed.

Centers are located at:

Washington County Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676 Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641 Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier, VT 05602

Caledonia County: Danville School, 148 Peacham Road, Danville, VT 05828

Lamoille County: Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05656

Orleans County: Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822

Rutland County: Asa Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland, VT 05701

Windham County: Jamaica Fire Department, 4017 VT-30, Jamaica, VT 05343

Windsor County: Springfield Health Center, 100 River St, Springfield, VT 05156

You can apply for assistance without visiting a center. To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Language translation is available; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.