New Hours for Disaster Recovery Centers
All nine Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont have new hours as of Aug. 16.
The centers will now be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will be closed Sundays.
If you were affected by Vermont’s July floods, visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help applying for FEMA assistance, ask questions and learn about resources that can help you recover. No appointment is needed.
Centers are located at:
- Washington County
- Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676
- Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641
- Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier, VT 05602
- Caledonia County: Danville School, 148 Peacham Road, Danville, VT 05828
- Lamoille County: Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05656
- Orleans County: Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822
- Rutland County: Asa Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland, VT 05701
- Windham County: Jamaica Fire Department, 4017 VT-30, Jamaica, VT 05343
- Windsor County: Springfield Health Center, 100 River St, Springfield, VT 05156
You can apply for assistance without visiting a center. To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Language translation is available; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.