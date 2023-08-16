MassMEDIC Announces 2023 Medtech IGNITE Cohort
The region’s premier medtech accelerator program accepts eight new companies into this year’s cohort, continuing to bolster the medtech start-up community in MA
The Medtech IGNITE Program accelerates the founder’s journey during the most vulnerable stage of their company’s lifecycle.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) is proud to announce the 2023 cohort of the MedTech IGNITE Program (IGNITE), the region’s premiere accelerator program for medtech entrepreneurs, designed and supported by the medtech industry. IGNITE offers a robust calendar of hybrid workshops, bootcamps, conferences, networking opportunities and mentorships in an intensive three-month program that runs from September – November 2023.

The competitive selection process for the Medtech IGNITE 2023 cohort resulted in the acceptance of the following companies who are developing ground-breaking medical device, diagnostic and digital health technologies in the pursuit of improving standards of care.
• Aim Medical Robotics is working to bring high levels of precision, automation, and efficiency to the complex environment of neurosurgery. Aim is developing a portable MRI compatible surgical robot for use in the MRI suite and the operating room.
• Brainbot has developed the first gamified concussion recovery app that facilitates rehabilitation through health optimization and self-management at home.
• Craniosense is changing the trajectory of care for TBI patients by enabling all healthcare providers to identify those at risk of intracranial hypertension, anytime, anywhere.
• Deeplook Medical partners with innovators in medical imaging with the latest in image display technology, innovative AI platforms and cloud-enabled image viewers. FDA-cleared DL Precise™ automates lesion segmentation and measurement with unprecedented precision in multiple imaging modalities (ultrasound, mammography, CT, MRI) – all with a single click.
• GuidewireRx has developed VascularAssistTM, an artificial intelligence platform for radiologists and hospitals to assist in the timely diagnosis of peripheral vascular disease to prevent amputation.
• NED Medical is seeking to transform oncology embolization therapy from a palliative to a curative-intent treatment with the mission of improving outcomes for patients with unresectable tumors.
• PMD Solutions is the maker of RespiraSense. RespiraSense transforms the measurement of a patient’s respiratory rate with continuous, innovative technology monitoring – improving the measurement and identification of deterioration, in real-time to help save lives.
• RhinUS is a medical device developed to treat the root cause of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), a condition affecting more than 30M Americans. Conceived by two engineers at Harvard Medical School, RhinUS combines the ease of in-office treatments with lasting symptom relief for CRS patients.
With the support of sponsors Alira Health, Boyd Biomedical, Agile Search, Wilson Sonsini, Teijin Pharma and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), IGNITE offers founders mentorship from leaders of the largest medtech organizations in New England, experiential training, and investor introductions, all 100% free of charge.
“The Medtech IGNITE Program accelerates the founder’s journey during the most vulnerable stage of their company’s lifecycle,” said Chief Operating Officer of MassMEDIC and President of Medtech IGNITE, Rachel Robinson. “With the goal of attracting and nurturing the next generation of Boston-area medtech founders and entrepreneurs, IGNITE creates a pipeline of medtech startups who will help fuel the future of the Commonwealth’s medtech ecosystem.”
55 medtech startups from across the Commonwealth, the U.S. and globally have completed the IGNITE Program since it was relaunched in 2019 through a grant from the MLSC. Successes of alumni to date include a cumulative fundraising total of over $150M, FDA clearances, NIH funding, establishing offices, hiring teams, and engaging with the MassMEDIC community.
To learn more about IGNITE, visit: www.massmedic.com/ignite.
